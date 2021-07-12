Erik Jones Finishes in the 24th-place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 24th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 11.

The lineup for the 260-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 19th-place Road America), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 26th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Jones started the event at the 1.54-mile oval from the 22nd-place on Row 11.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 80, he was in the 25th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 160, Jones was scored in the 23rd-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the seventh-place in the final NASCAR race on the battered and heavily patched track surface of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, located in Hampton, Georgia.

“Not the day we needed for our No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We tried some different stuff, and it just did not work out. On to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, to continue to build on our short track-program.” -Erik Jones