Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Erik Jones Finishes in the 24th-place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Official Release
0

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 24th-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 11.

The lineup for the 260-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 19th-place Road America), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 26th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Jones started the event at the 1.54-mile oval from the 22nd-place on Row 11.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 80, he was in the 25th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 160, Jones was scored in the 23rd-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the seventh-place in the final NASCAR race on the battered and heavily patched track surface of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, located in Hampton, Georgia.

“Not the day we needed for our No. 43 Petty’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We tried some different stuff, and it just did not work out. On to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, to continue to build on our short track-program.” -Erik Jones



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleCode 3 Associates Racing: Cole Custer Atlanta Race Report
Next articleFour Historic Sports Racing (HSR) B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge Race Winners Crowned Sunday in Featured HSR Race at Finger Lakes Invitational with Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category