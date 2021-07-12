Iconic 1956 Corvette SR-2 to be Featured at Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance July 17

Special activities will highlight the one-day event at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (July12, 2021) – The iconic purpose-built 1956 Corvette SR-2 will be one of the featured Corvettes at this Saturday’s Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia. The July 17 one-day event will celebrate Corvette – “America’s Sports Car” – and will benefit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc.

The dramatic SR-2 was created by Harley Earl, the head of styling for General Motors Corp. in the 1950s. He and Zora Arkus-Duntov, who also shared the title of “Father of the Corvette” with Earl, had the vision to create the first Corvette for 1953 production.

Earl’s son Jerome, who was racing a Ferrari in the mid-’50s, ended up having to switch brands because of his father’s position with GM. The top brass of the company felt that Jerome should be racing a Corvette instead, so Harley Earl designed a special Corvette for him – the SR-2. More than 17 Chevrolet engineers worked on the car in multiple shifts each day to prepare it for the 1956 SCCA racing season.

The car went on to be raced by legendary drivers such as Dr. Dick Thompson, John Fitch, Jim Jeffords and Augie Pabst, and even drag-raced by Vernon Kispert.

Throughout the years the car changed hands and is now with its present owner, Irwin Kroiz, of Ambler, Pennsylvania.

The SR-2 will be on display during the Concours d’Elegance, which will also feature these special events:

Panel discussion of the history of Corvette with Tony DeLorenzo, George Wintersteen, Ed Welburn and Lowell Paddock

Corvette and Car Corrals – www.philadelphiaconcours.com/corralregistration

Car tour/rally – starting in Radnor, Pa., and finishing at the Simeone Museum www.philadelphiaconcours.com/event-details/philadelphiaconcoursrally

Concours d’Elegance judging

Philadelphia Eagles Mascot SWOOP, Eagles Cheerleaders

Live Music from The Fabulous Philadelphia Mojo Kings Dance Band

Food Trucks – Pitruco Pizza, Lil’ Trents Grille, Scoops n Smiles

Photo booth

Kids events – coloring station and speed dragsters

Hagerty Youth Judging – www.philadelphiaconcours.com/youth-judging-registration

Corporate sponsors of the Concours include Delta Dental, Spinner Family, Cavallo Auto Body, Lamborghini Philadelphia, Maserati of the Main Line, FC Kerbeck, Rally Rd, Algar Ferrari of Philadelphia, and Berrodin Auto Parts Company

Supporters of the Concours include Vermeil Wines, JVS Enterprises, JC Taylor Insurance Company, Dara King Photography, Cosmo Losco Productions, Turn 5, American Trucks, Extreme Terrain, American Muscle, Alvare Associates, Down to Basics, Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, Corvette Registry and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

To purchase tickets to the 2021 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, go to www.philadelphiaconcours.com/tickets. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event, July 17.

AT A GLANCE:

WHAT:

Fourth Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

WHEN:

Saturday, July 17, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHO:

Families, classic car enthusiasts, collectors, racers, one and all

WHERE:

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

6825 Norwitch Dr.

Philadelphia, Pa.

About Cool Cars for Kids:

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with genetic conditions and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org.