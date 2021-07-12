NHRA Sonoma Nationals Returns to Sonoma Raceway, July 23-25

SONOMA, Calif. (July 12, 2021) — With 330-mph fire-breathing machines under the lights and the first nitro action in two years at Sonoma Raceway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 23-25 is sure to deliver a weekend full of unforgettable moments.

The race is the ninth event of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and serves as the challenging central point of the NHRA’s famed three-race Western Swing, which includes stops at Bandimere Speedway in Denver (July 16-18), Sonoma Raceway, and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona (July 30-Aug. 1). The event in Sonoma is one of the most thrilling and unique races in drag racing, as competitors compete at sea level, which provides for faster runs and record-setting speeds.

The action kicks off with a fan-favorite nitro session under the lights on Friday and continues with two qualifying sessions on Saturday and final eliminations on Sunday. Racing will be featured in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. Robert Hight captured his 50th career Funny Car win in Sonoma in 2019 and joined Billy Torrence (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) in victory lane.

As a thank you to Sonoma Raceway’s loyal fans, the track is opening up Thunder Alley and the Sunday morning Track Walk free for all spectators. Thunder Alley is located in front of the main grandstand at eye-level with the race cars. Sunday’s pre-race track walk allows fans to walk the racing surface prior to final eliminations alongside some of the sport’s top racers.

As always, tickets include an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This unique opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds.

NHRA Sonoma Nationals qualifying will feature one round at 6:30 p.m. (Pro Stock and Pro Stock Bike) and 8:05 p.m. (Top Fuel and Funny Car) on Friday, July 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 24 at noon and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 25. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 11 a.m. (Pacific) on Saturday and Sunday qualifying at noon on Sunday, followed by final eliminations action at1 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase general admission or reserved seats, call 800-870-RACE or online at www.SonomaRaceway.com.