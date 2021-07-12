Josh Berry to Sub for Michael Annett at Loudon in JRM’s No. 1 Entry

Annett to Undergo Surgery for Stress Fracture

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 12, 2021) – Michael Annett, driver of the No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, will miss this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway following an MRI which revealed a stress fracture in the Iowa driver’s right femur. Josh Berry, who ran 12 races for the team in the No. 8 Chevrolet this season, will sit in for the recovering Annett this weekend.

The MRI revealed the fracture on Monday, and surgery to repair it will take place on Tuesday. Following this weekend’s event at NHMS, the series will have two weekends off due to the Tokyo Olympics, and doctors have said the three-week recuperation should allow Annett time to resume his duties when the series races again on Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International.

Annett, 35, was forced to miss last Saturday’s NXS race at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to the injury. Austin Dillon raced the Pilot Flying J-sponsored Chevrolet to an 11th-place finish in that event.

JRM has requested a medical waiver for Annett from NASCAR regarding his status for the NXS Playoffs. Following the Atlanta race, Annett stands 11th in the playoff field.

In his 15 NXS starts this season, 12 of them in JRM’s No. 8 Chevrolet, Berry has earned a victory at Martinsville Speedway, four top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

