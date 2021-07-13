Chris Buescher – Loudon Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 318.5 miles, 301 laps, Stages: 75-110-116

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 – Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his eighth Cup start at NHMS this weekend. In six prior events, he has an average finish of 23.6 with a best finish of 15th in 2019.

In two NXS events, Buescher finished fifth in his first race in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush in 2014, and followed with a 14th-place run a year later.

Luke Lambert at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Lambert will call his 15th Cup race at NHMS on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 14.5 with six top-10s. Nine of his 14 starts came with Ryan Newman at RCR.

He led Jeff Burton to a third-place run in 2013, and followed that with an eighth-place finish that fall. Most recently, Lambert and Newman ran sixth together in 2018.

Lambert also called one Xfinity event with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing seventh.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on Racing at Loudon:

“We need every point we can and we’re going to have to fight hard this weekend in Loudon. We’ve worked hard on places like Loudon to make our days better and capitalize on those. Been doing a lot of sim work to make sure we do everything within our power to be prepared this weekend with our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher ran 16th in last weekend’s race at Atlanta.

Where They Rank

Buescher remains 17th in the Cup Series standings with five races remaining in the regular season.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers PIP, Medique, Duracell/Procell, ARC and Berkshire Corp. on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.