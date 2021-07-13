Ryan Newman – Loudon Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 318.5 miles, 301 laps, Stages: 75-110-116

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 – Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Newman – a three-time winner at NHMS – makes his 36th Cup start at the track on Sunday. In 35 prior starts he has 20 top-10s – good enough for 57 percent of his total finishes there – with seven top-fives.

Newman’s average finish of 13.7 is one of his best of any track on the circuit, and his 722 laps led are second-most of any track in his career.

He claimed wins there in 2002, 2005 and 2011, leading a combined 328 laps in three victories and started from the pole in the first and last wins. Dating back 11 events, Newman has five top-10s, including a seventh-place run in the No. 6 in 2019.

Newman has earned seven poles at Loudon with an average starting spot of 11.3.

Newman will again add to his wealth of experience in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series this weekend, where he has 20 starts all-time with two wins, 11 top-10s and nine inside the top five. He sat on the pole for seven of the events and most recently finished third in 2018 and 17th in 2019.

Scott Graves at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Graves will call his eighth Cup event at NHMS on Sunday, where he has three top-10s including finishes of sixth (2017), eighth (2018) and seventh (2019).

Graves also called three Xfinity Series events in Loudon, earning two top-five results. He led Chris Buescher to fifth back in 2014, and most recently finished fourth with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on Racing at Loudon:

“Loudon has always been a favorite of mine, and a place where we’ve been fortunate to find success over the years. I always enjoy getting in the modified up there, and on the Cup side it’s been a good track to me. We ran pretty well there a couple years ago that helped us get into the playoffs, so we know what we’re capable of, just have to put it together this weekend in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 28th a week ago at Atlanta.

Where They Rank

Newman is 26th in points through 21 events.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns for its sixth points race aboard Newman’s Mustang.

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation’s largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 award for the company’s industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.