Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | New Hampshire

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Loudon

Roush Fenway heads north to New Hampshire for a semi-short track race Sunday afternoon where Jack Roush has nine wins all-time, including seven in the Cup Series.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Atlanta Recap, Loudon Preview

· Buescher finished 16th in Sunday’s race at Atlanta.

· Newman ran 28th in the 400-mile race in Georgia.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s Ford for Sunday’s action from Loudon.

· Guaranteed Rate is back on board Newman’s machine, the site where they made their debut a season ago.

Patriot’s Day

This weekend’s NCS event at New Hampshire is in the home territory of Roush Fenway Racing’s co-owners the Fenway Sports Group. FSG is based out of Boston, Massachusetts and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the NCS and once each in Xfinity and the Truck Series. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFR’s first NCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the trucks while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row

Roush Fenway won at least one NCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wicked Good Domination

Former Roush Fenway driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. Roush Fenway has led over 100 laps in NCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, Roush Fenway has led 1,557 laps at New Hampshire in the NCS.

Xfinity in ‘The Granite State’

Roush Fenway has started 45 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire, earning one win, nine top-fives and 19 top-10s. Roush Fenway’s lone victory came with former driver Edwards in the July 2006 event after starting ninth and leading 58 laps en route to the win.

Roush Fenway Loudon Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck