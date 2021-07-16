When do I need to hire a car accident lawyer?

Car accidents can happen to the best of us and often through no fault of our own. It can sometimes be a bit confusing as to what steps we should take next.

We have more questions than answers. Who should I call first? Can I handle this myself or do I need to call an attorney? It can overwhelm anyone, especially if severe injuries require extensive medical treatment.

After seeking medical care, contact your agent or automobile insurance company. They can help you with the first steps, such as filing a claim and obtaining a rental car.

However, even though your insurance company should represent you, they will often prioritize their own interests over what is best for you. If your insurance company cannot answer all your questions or address your concerns, consult an attorney.

One excellent option to consider is NicoletLaw.com. Based in Wisconsin with additional offices in Minnesota, they focus on car accident cases that involve injuries and offer free consultations with personalized service. After the claim is filed, they can help you negotiate a financial settlement to compensate you for injuries when your policy does not provide sufficient coverage.

Legal professionals are best suited to handle the lengthy and time-consuming process.

If serious injuries or a wrongful death took place, legal representation is crucial, as a lawyer can ascertain the facts, review your automobile policy, conduct a separate investigation, interview witnesses, and collect evidence.

Another question to consider is what to do if driver negligence caused the accident? This may include, among other things, driving too fast, distracted driving, or operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A lawyer can also help you fill out all the necessary paperwork when filing a claim, deal with the automobile insurance company, and often increase the compensation that you receive.

Other issues can influence your compensation amount, such as pain and suffering, both physical and emotional, that you may experience from the accident.

If you cannot work due to your injuries, a lawyer can help you recover lost wages.

Remember that a lawyer should handle even minor accidents when significant vehicle damage or any injuries take place, or the police report contains errors. This will protect you from claims that have no merit.

Since most attorneys offer free consultations, if you are in a car accident, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by exploring all of your options with a car accident lawyer.