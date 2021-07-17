Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric and Herbst Finish Top 10

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Saturday, July 17, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th — Austin Cindric

10th — Riley Herbst

13th — Ryan Sieg

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Car Shop Ford Mustang — “We started a little bit off the eight-ball. We didn’t have enough short run speed, and got to where we could recover from that and just trying to figure out which one was our strength and which one was our weakness. Trying to be good on the short run and hold on for the drive on the long run, so we probably made the wrong call there with the final adjustment, but I think it was gonna be the right thing to be able to battle with the 54. I could have been a bit more of a jerk to pass the 7, but it wasn’t worth it, so it was a good fight between the 18, the 7 and myself. It was fun racing, so we’ll move on. Obviously, it was a solid points day for the Car Shop Ford Mustang. We have a good little off week for the guys to re-juice and get ready for Watkins.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 CMR Construction and Roofing/A-Game Ford Mustang — “We lost some track position on pit road and tried to work on the car earlier. We got better and then we would pass some people and then lose our track position. It’s hard to get back because it’s so hard to pass here, but, all in all, this CMR Ford was pretty decent. We need to work on our speed and get a better package here. Even at Phoenix we were just OK, but it’s tough here. A lot more goes into it here, so we were just a little bit off. Hopefully, we can get it better, but, all in all, it was a decent day.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — “I feel like we should have run in the top five for sure. We had really, really good speed before the comp caution and then obviously we got wrecked on that restart. I guess I’m happy with the way we battled back, but it’s just frustrating. I feel like it’s our whole season — so fast and get wrecked, make a mistake or something. We’ll take two weeks off and try to get one at the Glen.”

WAS IT A CASE OF JUST NOT BEING ABLE TO SEE THE FRONT TWO ROWS ON THE RESTART? “I feel like we did OK from my point of view, but we got hit in the back. Once we got hit in the back and they just turned us in the fence, so that was pretty frustrating.”

YOU GAINED SOME POINTS IN THE PLAYOFF BATTLE. DO YOU FEEL THAT LAST SPOT IS ATTAINABLE? “I think it’s always attainable to be quite honest with you, and it’s kind of disappointing that we’re not top five in the points. I feel like we should be if we would have finished where we ran. That’s just kind of the story all year.”