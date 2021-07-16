Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

New Hampshire Motor Speedway; July 17, 2021

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Oval (1.058-Mile)

Race: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 211.06 Miles

Date/Broadcast: July 17, 2021 3:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Jordan Anderson – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Anderson will start the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 from the 33rd position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 will mark Anderson’s first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and his second start of the 2021 season. In Anderson’s lone start at Texas Motor Speedway the driver from Forest Acres, S.C. would start 32nd and would encounter clutch issues at the start of the race and would return to the track to finish 34th. Anderson has three previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at NHMS with an average finishing position of 22.66 with a best of 21st coming in 2017.

Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 103 for Anderson to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season this will be the first race for No. 103 for JAR.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, & Kaz Grala. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.