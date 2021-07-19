Sheehan and Damon Racing with Promising Show at Brainerd TA2

Brainerd, MINNESOTA – July 19, 2021 – The Iron man Tom Sheehan maintained his prominent position among the top TA2 drivers at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, July 18. The Damon Racing team displayed a fine drive that saw Tom achieve his highest place finish of the season so far – taking P7 at the checkered flag.

After spectacular charges up the field at the two previous Midwest events, Round 7 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season was a stop-start event but one that saw a smooth and measured performance from driver Tom Sheehan. The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang picked up 19 Championship points and keeping him among the elite TA2 drivers in P8 out of 56 starters – an outcome that clearly brought the New Hampshire pilot some satisfaction.

“It was a pretty good day for us here in Brainerd today and we picked up some good points. The weather was good. A great, really nice day. I don’t mind it hot or a hot car,” stated Tom Sheehan.

“It’s kind of a survivors race. This is a track where it’s hard to pass so guys are trying to take advantage of the restarts and that causes some attrition.”

He went on, “We just tried to keep the car clean and stay out of trouble, saving the rear tires and then on the second stint just tried to dig in. The traffic didn’t really work in our favor. We got shuffled a little bit but that’s racing.”

The team had qualified the LTK Mustang P10 with around a second separating him and the next seven drivers ahead of him on the grid.

“We’re coming out of here with a clean car and we learned a lot. We really took some big swings and we made some good gains. We’re digging into get some speed in our car.”

That speed will come in handy in Tom’s next outing. Following up for the Damon Racing team and the rest of the TA2 field is a truly spectacular new event on the calendar, the Music City Grand Prix to be held in Nashville on the weekend of August 6 to 8. Run in conjunction with the high profile Indycar series, this promises to be a really exceptional weekend of action, given that it’s being run on a street course.

“Nobody’s seen the track or driven it and we’re really looking forward to getting out there,” said Tom of the upcoming Tennessee feature. We’ll keep you up to date with Tom’s preparations for Nashville and we can’t wait ourselves!

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!