Yount and Hildebrand to Race NTE Sport Audi R8 LMS for Road America IMSA SportsCar Weekend

DALLAS, Tex., (July 23, 2021) – Following a successful fourth-place finish at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen last month, Audi Sport Customer Racing team NTE Sport is back in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next month for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America. The No. 42 Audi R8 LMS will be piloted by returning drivers Don Yount and JR Hildebrand.

“We’re excited to be competing in our first WeatherTech sprint race,” said Team Owner Paul Mata. “We have some great momentum from our fourth-place finish at the Glen, and I can’t wait for our team to get on the ground at Road America. Having JR back is just icing on the cake. He did great at Daytona, and we’re thrilled to have him back as our program is continuing to progress.”

Yount and Hildebrand previously teamed up together with Andrew Davis and Alan Metni for NTE Sport’s debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January. While the team’s run ended early use to an issue with the gearbox, the Texas-based team returned in July for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, with Yount, Jaden Conwright, and Markus Palttala. In an impressively stacked field, the No. 42 Audi R8 LMS finished fourth; a strong finish for the team’s second-ever race in the series.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with JR and seeing what the Audi can do at Road America,” said Yount. “It’s one of my favorite tracks and I’m sure NTE will bring a sorted, complete racecar to the fight.”

Road America will welcome fans back into the paddock for the entirety of the weekend and be the first race since 2020 to hold a series-wide autograph session. Fans can meet the drivers and receive signed posters and hero cards at the team’s garage on Sunday, August 8 starting at 10:45 AM Eastern.

“I can’t wait to jump back in the NTe car at Road America,” said Hildebrand. “It’s such an awesome track. Anytime you get a chance to race there, is a great opportunity. It looked like the guys definitely got dialed in at the Glen, so I’m looking forward to hopping in with Don to see what we can do!”

NTE Sport will load in and set up for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America on Thursday, August 6 before practice sessions begin Friday evening. Saturday, August 7 will host the final practice session, followed by two separate qualifying sessions for the GTD class: one for Sunday’s starting position, and the other for additional championship points.

The two-hour, forty-minute race will begin on Sunday, August 8 at 1:40 PM Central, airing live on NBC Sports Gold’s TRACKPASS streaming service. IMSA Radio will also offer live coverage worldwide from the event for qualifying and the race. For full event information, visit imsa.com.