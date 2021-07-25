DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

Saturday, July 24
Track: Iowa Speedway, 7/8-mile oval
Race: 11 of 20
Event: Shore Lunch 150 (150 laps, 132 miles)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 3rd
- Gray qualified sixth for Saturday night’s 150-lap event at Iowa. Gray was in the second position when the second caution of the race was displayed on lap 21.
- On lap 26, Gray made an excellent save while battling for the lead and managed to maintain the second position.
- During the first race break on lap 50, Gray visited pit road from second for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the rear end of his Ford Fusion.
- Another caution lap 85 occurred while Gray was in second and he relayed he was searching for anything he could find as he felt the track had only one groove.
- The final break of the night occurred on lap 100 and Gray reported the more he ran down the track, the looser his No. 17 became.
- With 30 laps to go, Gray was in the third position. He went on to finish the event in the third spot.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion
Start: 5th
Finish: 6th
- Moffitt earned the fifth qualifying spot for the Iowa Speedway race.
- Throughout the first three early cautions in the event, Moffitt remained in the top-10.
- At the first break, the Ford driver was ninth and visited pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help his car turn better.
- Moffitt again held a top-10 spot until the final race break with 50 laps to go. He came down pit road in eighth for service.
- During the last 50 laps, Moffitt advanced to the sixth position where he ultimately finished the 150-lap race.
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
Start: 3rd
Finish: 20th
- Iest qualified third for the Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway.
- On the opening lap of the race, Iest slipped back to eighth after getting stuck three-wide in the middle.
- The first caution of the race was displayed on lap three and the California native remained eighth.
- Iest continued to find his rhythm as the second caution came out on lap 21 with Iest still holding the eighth position.
- On lap 27, Iest got loose and went for a spin in his Ford Fusion. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to continue on as his No. 54 was heavily damaged and was relegated to a 20th-place finish.
Next event: Calypso Lemonade 200 at Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.