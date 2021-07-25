Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Iowa Speedway

By Official Release
0

Saturday, July 24
Track: Iowa Speedway, 7/8-mile oval
Race: 11 of 20
Event: Shore Lunch 150 (150 laps, 132 miles)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Start: 6th
Finish: 3rd

  • Gray qualified sixth for Saturday night’s 150-lap event at Iowa. Gray was in the second position when the second caution of the race was displayed on lap 21.
  • On lap 26, Gray made an excellent save while battling for the lead and managed to maintain the second position.
  • During the first race break on lap 50, Gray visited pit road from second for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help the rear end of his Ford Fusion.
  • Another caution lap 85 occurred while Gray was in second and he relayed he was searching for anything he could find as he felt the track had only one groove.
  • The final break of the night occurred on lap 100 and Gray reported the more he ran down the track, the looser his No. 17 became.
  • With 30 laps to go, Gray was in the third position. He went on to finish the event in the third spot.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

Start: 5th
Finish: 6th

  • Moffitt earned the fifth qualifying spot for the Iowa Speedway race.
  • Throughout the first three early cautions in the event, Moffitt remained in the top-10.
  • At the first break, the Ford driver was ninth and visited pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help his car turn better.
  • Moffitt again held a top-10 spot until the final race break with 50 laps to go. He came down pit road in eighth for service.
  • During the last 50 laps, Moffitt advanced to the sixth position where he ultimately finished the 150-lap race.

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Start: 3rd
Finish: 20th

  • Iest qualified third for the Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway.
  • On the opening lap of the race, Iest slipped back to eighth after getting stuck three-wide in the middle.
  • The first caution of the race was displayed on lap three and the California native remained eighth.
  • Iest continued to find his rhythm as the second caution came out on lap 21 with Iest still holding the eighth position.
  • On lap 27, Iest got loose and went for a spin in his Ford Fusion. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to continue on as his No. 54 was heavily damaged and was relegated to a 20th-place finish.

Next event: Calypso Lemonade 200 at Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleGus Dean wins third consecutive Carolina Pro Late Model Series race with thrilling last-lap pass
Next articleGMS Racing ARCA Iowa Recap – Daniel Dye

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category