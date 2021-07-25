GMS Racing ARCA Iowa Recap – Daniel Dye

Daniel Dye, No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

START: 2nd

FINISH: 2nd

Race Notes:

Daniel Dye made his third career ARCA Menards Series national start on Saturday at the unique 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway oval, driving the No. 21 Metra Electronics, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.

The 17-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida rookie timed in second overall in General Tire Pole Qualifying. Following the first of six race cautions, Dye would come to pit road, where the crew would check under the hood of the No. 21. Daniel restarted from the tail of the 23-car field when the green returned.

The Solar-Fit, KIX Country sponsored Chevrolet would immediately surge back to the front of the field, taking the first scheduled caution at lap-50 in third.

Dye would battle amongst the leaders throughout the Shore Lunch 150 and was chasing down eventual race winner Ty Gibbs in the late stages of the 132-mile event.

The GMS Racing Chevy SS took the checkered flag in second, 1.297-seconds behind Gibbs. Dye now maintains an average finish of 3.3, including a seventh at Elko, victory at Berlin, and runner-up at Iowa.

Quote:

“Man, tonight was another really great run for our GMS guys with the Race to Stop Suicide Chevy. I about wrecked the car a couple times trying to reel in Ty (Gibbs). The faith Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Beam had to bring me to this 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet and letting me live my dream, I’m so blessed and thankful. To be racing in front of all these fans, the sold-out backstretch packed with campers, and just this race track, in general, is so cool.”

Next:

The ARCA Menards Series including Dye in the GMS No. 21 Chevy invades Winchester (Indiana) Speedway, Saturday, July 31. The Calypso Lemonade 200 is scheduled for green at 8:00 p.m., and will air on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.