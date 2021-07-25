Gus Dean wins third consecutive Carolina Pro Late Model Series race with thrilling last-lap pass

Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway | Carolina Pro Late Model Series Race Recap

Team: No. 21D DLP Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Gus Dean

Follow on Social Media: For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@GusDean).

For more on MASHONIT Apparel Co., please visit MashOnIt.com, like them on Facebook (MashOnIt Apparel Co.,), follow them on Instagram (MashOnIt_Clothing) and follow them on Twitter (@MashOnIt Apparel Co.).

Qualified: Ninth

Finish: First Running (75 | 75 laps completed)

Quick Race Recap: Bluffton, S.C.-native Gus Dean rallied from a ninth-place starting position in Saturday night’s Carolina Pro Late Model Series (CPLMS) race at Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway to capture his third consecutive victory in the series in a thrilling green-white-checkered last-lap pass.

Dean steadily worked through the field to find himself in the runner-up spot when the caution waved at Lap 73. Despite a tight-handling No. 21D DLP Motorsports | MASHONIT Apparel Chevrolet pulled a veteran move on Josh Lowder coming to the checkered flag utilizing the bottom lane to sneak ahead of Lowder by 0.020-seconds at the finish line.

Entering Dillon, Dean has won in his two previous CPLMS events at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway in May and earlier this month at Franklin County (Va.) Speedway.

Gus Dean Quote: “Man, what a blast. First, thank you to Josh (Lowder) for racing me clean on the last lap. I sincerely appreciate that and respect him as a competitor. We didn’t have the fastest DLP Motorsports Chevrolet Saturday night, but we were methodical with the car and definitely went into tire-saving mode the later we got into the race.

“I knew on the green-white-checkered, I had one lap to get it done and I think Josh overdrove the last corner which left the bottom lane open, and our car stuck and we were able to battle hard to get to the start-finish line first.

“I can’t thank “Buggy” (team owner David Pletcher) enough for the great cars he brings to the track along with these DLP Motorsports guys. My family, my friends, my fiancé Briar and everyone that continues to support me. I’m having a blast right now.”

Next Up: Orange County (N.C.) Speedway on Sat., Aug. 28, 2021, in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series.