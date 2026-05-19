REXEL RENEWS AND EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGACY MOTOR CLUB FOR 2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

Rexel becomes Official Partner of LEGACY and will be featured on the No. 42 of John Hunter Nemechek for multiple races during the 2027 season

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 19, 2026) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Rexel USA, a leading distributor of electrical supplies, services, and solutions, for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Building on a successful 2026 debut, Rexel becomes an Official Partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, expanding a commitment that began ahead of the current race season.

Rexel will serve as the primary on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE — driven by John Hunter Nemechek — for multiple races in the 2027 season. Additionally, Rexel will activate within LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s premium hospitality program throughout the season, hosting employees, vendors, and guests at the track.

“Rexel has been an incredible partner and we appreciate their belief in what we’re building here at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Their willingness to grow this relationship before our first season together is even complete speaks for itself,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

Rexel first joined the CLUB ahead of the 2026 season and is slated to serve as the primary on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for the August 15 race at Richmond Raceway, as well as an associate partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October. The decision to expand before that first season ended speaks to the alignment both organizations found early in the partnership.

“LEGACY’s values and our values align really well,” said Roger Little, CEO, Rexel USA. “This relationship goes beyond a sticker on the side of a car — this is a partnership.”

Kevin Gustin, VP of Marketing, Rexel USA, added, “LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has been an outstanding partner, and we’re excited to deepen our commitment in 2027 as we continue creating memorable experiences for our customers and industry partners.”

The partnership will continue to come to life across paint schemes, exclusive hospitality opportunities, and branded content across LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s platforms.

“It’s great to have Rexel back and even bigger on the No. 42 in 2027,” said John Hunter Nemechek. “That kind of commitment pushes you to go out and perform, and I’m looking forward to representing them on and off the track as this partnership continues to grow.”

Fans can catch the No. 42 Rexel Toyota Camry XSE on track Saturday, August 15 at Richmond Raceway at 7 p.m. EST. Coverage provided by USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT REXEL USA: Rexel USA, the parent corporation for Rexel Group business activities in the United States, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and related supplies in the United States. Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through eight Regions that go to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, Talley, and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 450 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S.