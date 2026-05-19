WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

Gainbridge℠ Brand Ambassador Ready for Epic Race Day Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 19, 2026) – Gainbridge℠ brand ambassador and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As grand marshal, Clark will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. The command will be shown live on FOX’s Race Day broadcast, which kicks off at 10 a.m. (ET) and runs all the way through the Indy 500 checkered flag.

“I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, finished her rookie season by breaking multiple records, including the all-time WNBA assists record. She earned WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named All-WNBA First Team.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Through our incredible partnership with Gainbridge, everyone joining us for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event will get to do just that. Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.”

“Indianapolis is at the center of what we do at Gainbridge,” said President Derek Towriss. “We’ve been the presenting partner of the Indy 500 since 2019, and Caitlin has been part of the Gainbridge family since before she was playing home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Having her as grand marshal pulls it all together. We invest in people and places we believe in for the long run. We do the same for our customers, helping people who work hard for their money put it to work for them. This is going to be a Race Day moment we’ll all remember.”

In March 2026, Clark was MVP of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. Prior to turning pro, she had a historic career at the University of Iowa, graduating after the 2023-24 season as the leading scorer in the history of college basketball, male or female.

A Gainbridge brand ambassador since her senior year at Iowa, Clark recently appeared in her second marketing campaign with Gainbridge, which celebrates every person who grinds, plans, saves and works hard for their money. Gainbridge also has a longstanding relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS, serving as presenting partner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2019.

Previous Indy 500 grand marshals include Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Dylan Sprouse, Stephanie Beatriz and Blake Shelton.

FOX Sports is the exclusive home of all INDYCAR action, with all 18 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races set to broadcast on network television via FOX in 2026. This includes the world-famous Indianapolis 500, annually the largest single-day spectator sporting event on the globe. Coverage of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be extensive for fans across the country, with a six-hour Race Day window on FOX for the second consecutive year.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.