DJ KENNINGTON READY TO KICK OFF THE 2021 SEASON

July 29, 2021. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team have been working for months preparing for the opening of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season. Pandemic restrictions have delayed the start of competition but this weekend the team is back on track for the season opening event.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event: Twin 125-lap races at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil, ON

The Track: .333-mile paved, Semi-Banked Oval

Best finish: Fourth in 2020

Career Wins: 21

Last Victory: Jukasa Motor Speedway, 2020

DJ Quote: “We took a lot of energy from our win to close out last year and everyone on this Castrol Edge Dodge team has worked so hard during the off season. “We had a good test session at Sunset and we’re ready to grab some wins and take a run at the title”

TV & Live Streaming

Both races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Start times at 4:50PM ET and 6:20PM ET. Broadcast times on TSN August 8, 1:00PM ET, August 15, 11:00AMET. RDS2 August 13, 9:30PM ET, August 23, 7:00PM ET

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers’ Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers’ operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.