WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SET FOR SEASON OPENER AT SUNSET

(July 29, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) entered competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on year ago with a single entry. The company is has grown quickly and will field three cars in the 2021 season that opens this coming weekend. Mark Dilley and TJ Rinomato will join Donald Theetge for ovals and JF Laberge for the road courses this season.

As previously announced Theetge is sidelined due to injury for the season opener, in his place will be 20-year-old sensation Raphael Lessard.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event: Twin 125-lap races at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil, ON

The Track: .333-mile paved, Semi-Banked Oval

Best finish: Theetge 5th, Dilley 14th, Rinomato no starts, Lessard no starts.

Career Wins: Theetge 1, Dilley 3, Lessard 1.

Quote:

“Our team showed very well last year, the cars were fast, and we were a contender at every race. Our expectations are even higher in 2021, having Mark and RJ join our team will make us even stronger.” -David Wight WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

Both races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Start times at 4:50PM ET and 6:20PM ET. Broadcast times on TSN August 8, 1:00PM ET, August 15, 11:00AMET. RDS2 August 13, 9:30PM ET, August 23, 7:00PM ET

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 11 total races in Ontario and Quebec. All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races will live streamed and be broadcast on TSN and RDS.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge: Twitter @DonaldTheetge

Raphael Lessard: Twitter raphael_lessard Instagram @raphael_lessard

J.F. Laberge: Instagram jf_laberge https://www.facebook.com/jflracingmtl

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato