Kris Wright and Rette Jones Racing add Winchester Speedway to ARCA schedule

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Rette Jones Racing (RJR) confirmed today the addition of this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway to the team’s 2021 schedule with NASCAR rookie Kris Wright at the helm.

Wright will tackle his fourth career ARCA Menards Series short track race, but first with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, and overall eyes a career-best finish in his ninth career start.

“Anytime you add a race to your schedule that you weren’t planning to be a part of it is a good day,” said Wright.

“I’ve heard a lot about Winchester not only from Mark (Rette, crew chief and co car-owner) but other drivers who just really embrace the track.

“I’m excited to get to Indiana and experience the racetrack for myself. We had a fast car at Pocono Raceway last month but had some bad luck. Hopefully, we can bounce back on Saturday night and give our team some momentum for the ARCA Menards Series race next weekend at Watkins Glen.”

While expected to be a favorite for the series’ return to the Finger Lakes region of New York on Aug. 6, Wright is eager to continue his development in stock cars since transitioning from Sports Car Racing during the 2020 season.

Wright doesn’t have any experience at Winchester’s historic half-mile oval, but he does have laps at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in an ARCA car. Bristol’s “Thunder Valley” often is compared to Winchester with its extremely fast lap times and the demeanor required to negotiate passing and even lap traffic.

“I’ve heard that Winchester is a high-banked half-mile with some similarities to Bristol and last fall I had a blast there,” added Wright. “Unfortunately, we had some battery problems in the race that hindered our finish – but I’m thankful now more than ever for the experience and hope it will be beneficial for our race on Saturday night.”

Long-time Wright partner Wright Automotive Group will serve as the primary marketing partner for Wright’s third ARCA start of the season.

Since 1927, family-owned and operated Wright Automotive Group and WrightCars.com has been serving the Pittsburg area's automotive needs featuring its Chevrolet, Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands.

They offer an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.



“We’ve had speed just not the results for things that were completely out of Kris’s control,” offered Rette. “He has done everything we’ve asked of him and then some. Hopefully, the bad luck ends on Saturday night.

“Even though he doesn’t have any laps at Winchester, I think he will adapt quickly and have a chance of a strong night and finish in our No. 30 Wright Automotive Group Ford Fusion.

“I am thankful Kris has chosen Rette Jones Racing to help further his stock car development and the team is looking forward to Winchester and Watkins Glen for sure.”

In his previous eight ARCA Menards Series races, Wright has four career top-10 finishes, including a career-high seventh twice at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in 2020.

In addition to Wright Automotive Group, iHeart Radio, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners this weekend.

RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.

The Calypso Lemonade 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Jul. 31 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for a short time later at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).

