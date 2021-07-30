Greg Van Alst adds Winchester Speedway to ARCA Menards Series schedule

WINCHESTER, Ind: Determined to pick up the pieces of an unfortunate weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last month, Greg Van Alst Motorsports today announced the addition of Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway to his 2021 schedule.

The addition of his first short track race of the season brings a new race car to the Greg Van Alst Motorsports fleet, purchased from the former potent Chad Bryant Racing team.

Van Alst had hoped to make his “Tricky Triangle” debut at Pocono Raceway, but a crash in the opening laps of practice at the 2.5-mile triangle forced the Anderson, Indiana-based team to withdraw and regroup.

While disappointed with the outcome of Pocono, the team led by interim crew chief Donnie Richeson has worked harder than ever to prepare not only for Saturday night’s Calypso Lemonade 200 but upcoming races on the 2021 premier ARCA Menards Series schedule.

“I am blessed to be able to add another ARCA Menards Series race to our schedule,” said Van Alst. “Winchester is such a historic place, but I have a love-hate relationship with the track. But I think that’s the tempo when it comes to racing at Winchester. Some races you love it, others you hate it. Hopefully, we’re on that good side when the checkered flag waves on Saturday night.

“I can’t thank Chad Bryant enough for offering us a stout short-track car.

“Pocono was certainly tough to swallow, but we are determined to turn a positive out of a negative and adding Winchester Speedway – a race that was not on our schedule just shows the drive and determination of our race team.”

Van Alst has plenty of experience at Winchester’s half-mile high banks and while the track is dubbed as his hometown ARCA Menards Series race, the 2019 ARCA CRA champion is hoping to put on a show and contend for his first career top-five finish in the highly anticipated 200-lap barn burner.

“I’ve never won a race at Winchester, but I won a championship there,” added Van Alst. “There is definitely an opportunity for us to win on Saturday. It is not going to be easy, but it is possible.

“Whatever happens on Saturday though, it will be a good test for Bristol later this year for our team. We have a lot to look forward to this summer and fall. I’m just so appreciative to everyone who helps make this happen.”

CB Fabricating, a longtime partner with Greg Van Alst Motorsports has boosted its commitment to the team and will continue its role as the primary marketing partner of Van Alst’s No. 35 Ford.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.

Their 26,000 square foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures, and much more.

For the second consecutive race, not only is Van Alst racing for his second top-10 finish of the year on Saturday, but awareness too.

CB Fabricating president Chris Barkdull was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and will utilize the ARCA event to bring attentiveness and awareness to the disease as Barkdull continues treatment.

“We would not be racing at Winchester – heck any of these ARCA races this season without Chris,” added Van Alst. “He’s just not an investor or a partner in this thing – he’s family. When he was diagnosed, he was determined to do his part to educate the public and that is exactly what he is going to do.”

In addition to CB Fabricating, Top Choice Fence, Norton Transport, KRJ Race Products and Lintz Creative will serve as associate marketing partners for Van Alst’s eighth career ARCA start.

Earlier this month, Van Alst turned heads with a spirited fourth-place ARCA | CRA Super Late Model run in the historic 55th Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.

Throughout the 400 laps, Van Alst improved nine positions after his 13th place qualifying effort in the No. 35 CB Fabricating | Top Choice Fence Chevrolet.

Following Winchester, Van Alst’s next ARCA Menards Series race with regular crew chief Jim Long is nestled in the Irish Hills of Brooklyn, Mich. at Michigan International Speedway for the Michigan 200 on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021.

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please stay tuned for a new website, but like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).

The Calypso Lemonade 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Jul. 31 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for a short time later at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).