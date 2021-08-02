Empire Merchants North Expands Partnership With Watkins Glen International To Include NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 to take place as part of Saturday afternoon NASCAR double-header

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 8, 2021) – Watkins Glen International today announced long-time partner Empire Merchants North has expanded their relationship with the track to become the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race with the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 on Sat., Aug. 7.

“It’s always means a lot when a company increases their involvement with the track and we greatly appreciate the support from Empire Merchants North over the years,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “And to now have them partner with us for the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, during what will be a unique and historic Saturday of racing at The Glen, is very special.”

In a first for Watkins Glen, Saturday will feature a double-header of NASCAR racing, starting off with the United Rentals 167 at The Glen at 12:30 p.m. ET in the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to The Glen for the first time since 2000. That will be followed up by the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at 4 p.m. ET, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at WGI for the 27th time.

Those two races are just part of what will be an action-packed weekend for fans at The Glen, as the ARCA Menards Series returns for just the second time at the track, and the first since 2001, with Friday’s Clean Harbors 100 at 6 p.m. ET. The double-header will then be on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series caps off the weekend on Sunday with the Go Bowling at The Glen at 3 p.m. ET.

“As a family-owned New York State-based wholesaler of fine wine and spirits, we are as dedicated to our local partnerships as we are to the products we offer,” said Mike Lynch, Vice President of Sales Execution for Empire Merchants North. “We are excited to be a part of the Watkins Glen story as we showcase the rocketing success of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.”

Empire Merchants North also partners with The Glen to sponsor the Jack Daniel’s Club, one of the premier hospitality locations at WGI. Fan can enjoy a climate-controlled view of the famed Esses, while also taking in the sights and sounds of the race from an expansive outdoor deck at the Jack Daniel’s Club.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race

About Empire Merchants North

As the premier distributor of fine wine and spirits in Upstate New York, Empire Merchants North partners with some of the world’s finest wine and spirits producers, from iconic national brands to local craft trailblazers. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of over 700 knowledgeable and well-equipped employees, Empire Merchants North has become synonymous with both service and quality, earning the loyalty of more than 9,000 restaurants, bars, hotels, nightclubs and retail outlets.

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Born in Ocean Beach, California, Skrewball’s story is just as unique as the contents of the bottle. Skrewball started from the passion of Steven Yeng, a bartender and foodie who owned a local watering hole. His bar and restaurant is known for its band of misfits, black sheep and Skrewballs that have always encouraged the community to join the nightly party—but more importantly, were always there to support the community when anyone needed a helping hand. When he first combined his favorite classics—peanut butter and whiskey—to create the most delicious shot, many snubbed their nose at this idea. But it didn’t take long before it became their signature shot. He teamed up with his wife Brittany to create Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey—and to their surprise, ended up creating something even better than the original shot.