GMS Racing ARCA Winchester Recap

Daniel Dye, No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

START: 4th

FINISH: 13th

Race Notes:

In his fourth career ARCA Menards Series national start, and first-ever laps at Winchester Speedway, Daniel Dye qualified the GMS Racing Chevrolet fourth.

The 17-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida driver, would advance into the third spot during the opening stages of Saturday’s ARCA Calypso Lemonade 200.

Chad Bryant and the GMS Racing ARCA crew had the No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet dialed in from the drop of the green flag, with Dye battling with and matching lap times with the leaders.

After the first scheduled caution at lap-75, the GMS crew made very minor adjustments to No. 21 Solar-Fit Chevy, as Dye was pleased with the overall balance of his car.

While battling for the third position on lap 83, Daniel was turned into the outside wall by another competitor, resulting in extensive front and rear damage, ending the strong run Dye and the team had going through the race’s opening stages.

Quote:

“Extremely disappointed how our night was ended here at Winchester. Chad and the GMS guys brought another really fast Chevrolet to the track, and I believe we would’ve had a car capable of competing for the win. Huge thank you to GMS Racing, Chevy, Solar-Fit, and all our partners and crew guys for all their support and hard work. Milwaukee can’t come soon enough.”

Next:

— Daniel will return to the GMS Racing No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet SS on Sunday, August 29, at the Milwaukee Mile.