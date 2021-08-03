Chris Buescher – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 17 Socios Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 220.5 miles, 90 laps, Stages: 20-20-50

NASCAR Cup Race at Watkins Glen – Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Watkins Glen

· Buescher makes his sixth Cup start at WGI on Sunday. In five prior events he has an average finish of 22.2 with recent finishes of 11th (2017) and 13th (2019). This will mark Buescher’s first race at WGI as part of Roush Fenway after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 event in New York.

· Buescher also made two starts in the Xfinity Series at WGI, with a best finish of third in 2015 after starting fifth.

Luke Lambert at Watkins Glen

· Lambert will call his ninth Cup event at WGI this weekend, where he has one top-10 (ninth) which came with Jeff Burton in 2011.

· He also ran 12th with Elliott Sadler in his lone Xfinity start at The Glen.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on Racing at WGI:

“We’ve had road courses circled on our calendar all season long, so the chance to have two-straight opportunities turning left and right is huge for us. I think we’ve shown over the past year and a half that road course racing can be a great thing for our team, and our positive momentum for the playoffs has to start this weekend at Watkins Glen. Proud to carry the colors of Socios this weekend for their debut into the sport and one we’re thrilled to help tell the story of.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 29th in the series’ last event at Loudon.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 18th in the playoff picture, needing a win to insert himself into the playoffs that start at Darlington the first weekend of September.

On the Car

It was announced back in May that Socios – the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry – announced the $ROUSH Fan Token. Fan tokens are collectible digital assets, minted on the Chiliz blockchain that provide owners with access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on the mobile app Socios.com.

Through the $ROUSH Fan Tokens, fans were given the opportunity to vote on and help influence all assets associated with the race team at WGI, including the paint scheme for both RFR machines. A ‘Fire and Ice’ theme was decided on, with the No. 6 receiving the fire theme, and ice on the No. 17 team. Roush Fenway was the first U.S. sports team to launch a fan token on Socios.com.

About Socios

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $120M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. To date, 29 major sporting organisations, including UFC® , FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have partnered with Socios.com. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform.NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 110+ employees, multiple office locations around the world and will open new offices in Spain, US and Brazil in 2021. For more information please visit www.socios.com.