Ryan Newman – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 6 Socios Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 220.5 miles, 90 laps, Stages: 20-20-50

NASCAR Cup Race at Watkins Glen – Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Watkins Glen

· Newman will make his 19th start at WGI on Sunday. In 18 prior starts, he has an average finish of 18.3 with three top-10s and one top five.

· Newman’s best Cup finish at WGI came in his first-ever race at the track back in 2002 after he started fifth, led 11 laps and went on to finish second. He followed that up with a ninth-place run in 2003 and also finished top-10 (eighth) in 2006.

· With nine top-10 starts at WGI, Newman’s average starting position is 12.5 and he has a top qualifying effort of third (2006).

· Newman does have a win in the Xfinity Series at WGI, which came back in 2005 after starting fourth. He has one additional NXS top-10 (ninth) in 2007.

Scott Graves at Watkins Glen

· Graves will be on the box for his fifth Cup event at WGI, where he has two top fives including a best run of third in 2017. He followed that with a fourth-place finish in 2018, both with Daniel Suarez.

· Graves also led Carl Edwards to an Xfinity victory in 2012 after starting second. He followed that with finishes of third (2015) with Chris Buescher and fourth with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on Racing at WGI:

“Road course racing has obviously been an emphasis for our schedule this season, and this will mark the first of two-straight for us at a track I always found to be fun and challenging. Limiting mistakes and keeping track position is generally the name of the game at a place like Watkins Glen, and that’s our goal come Sunday in the Socios Ford, a new look for our No. 6 and one we think fans will enjoy seeing on track.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 24th in the last NASCAR event at Loudon.

Where They Rank

Newman is 27th in points through 22 events.

On the Car

It was announced back in May that Socios – the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry – announced the $ROUSH Fan Token. Fan tokens are collectible digital assets, minted on the Chiliz blockchain that provide owners with access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on the mobile app Socios.com.

Through the $ROUSH Fan Tokens, fans were given the opportunity to vote on and help influence all assets associated with the race team at WGI, including the paint scheme for both RFR machines. A ‘Fire and Ice’ theme was decided on, with the No. 6 receiving the fire theme, and ice on the No. 17 team. Roush Fenway was the first U.S. sports team to launch a fan token on Socios.com.

About Socios

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $120M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. To date, 29 major sporting organisations, including UFC® , FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have partnered with Socios.com. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform.NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 110+ employees, multiple office locations around the world and will open new offices in Spain, US and Brazil in 2021. For more information please visit www.socios.com.