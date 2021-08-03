Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Watkins Glen Media Availability

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series

NASCAR Zoom Media Availability | Tuesday, August 3, 2021

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Carshop Ford Mustang — WHY IS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR SO IMPORTANT TO YOU NEXT YEAR? “If it was a perfect world, I’d run as many races as I possibly could, but we’ve got a set schedule and I’ve obviously done quite a few races in the 33 car this year. I think rookie of the year is important. It’s still an award. It’s still a trophy and a feather you can stick in your hat, but as far as why we’re not running this weekend I guess it’s why we don’t run every weekend — it’s a part-time schedule and a part-time team and we’re just not there.”

WILL YOU RUN INDY IN A CUP CAR? “I think Indy would be the most logical place for me to run my last race of the year.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE BACK AT WATKINS GLEN? “I’ve thought about it because we didn’t have the race last season and obviously the last time we were there I won the race and it was my first win in the Xfinity Series and to think how far I’ve come as a driver in that amount of time is pretty incredible, and I’ve got a lot of the same guys around me. It’s gonna be fun to kind of show up there knowing what we did the last time, but it’s still the same challenge. That’s not gonna make it any easier, I can promise you that, but it’s a fun racetrack. It’s a great track to have on the schedule and I know there’s always a great fan base that shows up at that place, so looking forward to going back.”

THERE’S POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER BATTLE WITH AJ ALLMENDINGER THIS WEEKEND. HAVE YOU NOTICED ANY ISSUES WITH KAULIG AT THAT TRACK OR ANY FLAW IN AJ’S STYLE THERE? “I think Kaulig has really stepped up, especially on the road courses. You’ve seen at like Mid-Ohio for example, he was flat-out the dominant car and I feel like on occasions I would say the 54, especially with Kyle driving, has probably been the best car on road courses so far this year if we’re gonna single anyone out, and I feel like on occasion it’s either AJ or I that can match that pace, so I feel like I’m gonna learn something this weekend about kind of where they stand, where we stand. I feel like we’ve been able to make improvements. I will say on every road course so far this year we’ve been on a new tire. Going to Watkins Glen we’re on the same tire that we raced last time, so perhaps that can answer some questions for us and hopefully give us some data points, obviously have a strong run and be able to help us moving into Indy as well.”

JADE BUFORD SAYS HE HAS LEANED ON YOU A LOT THIS YEAR. WHAT HAVE YOU TOLD HIM AND HOW DO YOU THINK HE’S DOING? “That’s a deep end of the pool to get into, and I was surprised when Jade told me he was gonna go run full-time in Xfinity. I guess for those that don’t know, my relationship with Jade — when I first started, really my relationship with Ford was racing with IMSA in the Continental Tire Series and Jade and I were co-drivers. He had been in the series for quite a few years, got a ton of poles and we actually both got our first win together at Mosport, so he and I go way back. That was 2015 and we’ve remained really good friends since and he helped me a lot when I was a lot younger and in some ways the shoe is on the other foot just given my experience level. Both he and his team are trying to find their way through the Xfinity Series and he’s done a good job at making sure he gets laps. I feel like they’ve had a lot of mechanical problems on their cars so far this year, but he’s a smart guy and he’s a talented driver. It’s been fun to hear the questions because it’s not like a guy who has short track experience or has come from ARCA or late models or whatever. It’s a guy more similar to my background and some of the questions that he asks are only questions I feel like I can answer for him because it wouldn’t make sense to anybody else. So, it’s been fun to see what he’s learned and how it’s applied because I feel like it helps me as well with what we’re trying to accomplish this season. It’s good to have friends, I guess, but I think he’s on a good path.”

HOW BENEFICIAL IS IT TO HAVE A NICE POINTS LEAD IN THE STANDINGS? “Regular season points has been my number one priority all season as it was last year for obvious reasons. The playoff points benefit of the equivalent of three wins is very important for me and to be able to maintain that throughout this month is top priority. If that means having to be more conservative, I might have to be. We got to that point at the end of the regular season last year and I had to go points racing for almost a month to maintain a one race lead and I remember how painful that was for everyone on the team to have to go through that, but it’s definitely what’s necessary and definitely the most important thing for us right now.”

HOW HAVE YOU SEEN THE FIELD CHANGE IN THE SHORT TIME YOU’VE RACED AT THE GLEN? “I feel like my first race in the Xfinity Series at Road America in 2017 there wasn’t a massive emphasis on road racing because it wasn’t as relevant in the Cup Series. Xfinity had the most road courses, more than any other national series, but I felt like they were almost exhibition events and now I feel like a lot of people put in the work that they honestly need to to be prepared for these events, and I think that’s been a bit of a cultural change in all three garage areas, and obviously I’ve had the experience. That hasn’t necessarily been the area in which I’ve needed to improve the most, but I do feel like there’s been a shift in the last four years of importance in the relevancy and the amount of work that gets put in to be prepared for those events, whether it’s references or understanding where the track is gonna go if it’s a new racetrack. I think there’s definitely been a shift in the level of competitiveness even throughout the top 10 is significantly more than what I remember from 2017. I think, to your point, it’s definitely changed and the reason for it is there’s a lot more of them on the schedule and there’s one of them in the playoffs, so they definitely need to be taken seriously if they’re not already.”

HOW DO YOU PREPARE AND HOW AGGRESSIVE DO YOU HAVE TO BE AT A PLACE LIKE THE GLEN? “It’s a race that you’ve got to win. You have to prepare just like any other race, so, for me, I don’t think that changes anything. But as far as the weekends that I have run double-duty, I think there have been pros and cons for me. I feel like the cars as different as they’ve probably been. Next year they’ll obviously be a lot different between Cup and Xfinity, but a lot of the driving characteristics and references and things that I would key off of don’t really translate over as much as what I would imagine maybe they used to, but, either way, it’s still a great opportunity to go out and race and try and contend for a win.”

HAVE YOU DONE ANY LOBBYING FOR BRIAN WILSON TO BE YOUR CREW CHIEF NEXT YEAR? “I think everyone, for me, that’s the biggest unknown is the personnel landscape as I look at holistically. Obviously, Todd Gordon retiring is a big challenge for our team because he’s a great leader and then puts us in a position of the crew chief conversation and I feel like everyone on my 22 Xfinity team has earned the opportunity to be in that conversation. I haven’t had any talks. I still feel like it’s pretty early days within our organization to understand those things, but I feel like the guys on the 22 Xfinity team as we get closer to the playoffs and try to go for a second championship, those guys have earned the opportunity to at least be in that conversation.”

IS IT IMPORTANT TO HAVE SOMEONE WHO HAS EXPERIENCE AS A CREW CHIEF AT THE CUP LEVEL OR WOULD IT BE OK TO HAVE SOMEONE LIKE BRIAN? “I think a lot of things change next year because the architecture of what a crew chief is over the last couple years has had a lot to do with the development of the race car and different parts and components and managing people. I feel like more of it for that Next Gen car has the potential to be about perfecting the piece that you have in front of you, so I feel like that landscape is gonna start changing a little bit and finding the right person for that role is important and understanding what that role is going to be before any other race team could be important as well, so I feel like those are all factors that, as a team, we have to consider. That being said, I’ve got a lot more things I need to be focusing on right now than what makes a good crew chief on a Next Gen car that nobody’s run before. I’m pretty focused on the next four months and giving our guys and myself a shot to win a second championship. I guess that’s as far as I’ve really thought about it.”

DID YOU REFLECT AT ALL THESE LAST TWO WEEKS ON YOUR CAREER AND WHERE YOU ARE RIGHT NOW? “I’m certainly, even as you’re saying that, it’s humbling. I’m certainly appreciative of where I’m at and the steps that I’ve taken and other people have taken to support me to find myself in this position, but, at the same time, as a race car driver it’s what you want. The ball is in your court and I feel like I have the resources to take advantage of those opportunities as I have in the past. I’m excited about it, but I’m pretty determined. Even on the personal side of my life, I recently bought a house. I’m trying to settle into that and I’ve tried to get myself on more of a process that’s going to fit for next year, and to not have anything to focus on that is not already sorted — that doesn’t distract me from driving a race car. Whether that’s an easier schedule this year with not having to do practice and being home an extra day, I’ve taken advantage of the current schedule to try and get myself in a spot to where when it’s go time at the Daytona 500 next year, my personal life is out of the question and I can focus on taking advantage of every opportunity. I don’t know if that shows you how extreme I take my racing, but I don’t want any distractions and I don’t want any excuses for why I can’t take advantage of that opportunity.”

LOGANO SAID HE WANTS TEAMMATES THAT WILL PUSH HIM. WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE MOVE TO THE 2 AND RESPONSIBILITY THAT COMES WITH IT? “Certainly, it’s big shoes to fill. I don’t like any article that I’ve seen that’s titled I’ve replaced Brad because I haven’t replaced Brad. I’m the next one in line. It’s an opportunity for me to ob viously have a great ride, but Brad is doing something for him that’s probably long-term, and I think it’s a great opportunity for him and I wish him the best. For me, it’s hard to replace someone like Brad, so I feel like I’m filling those shoes and it’s gonna take some time for me to understand how to run and operate at that level, but I’m excited for it and to have guys like Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney as teammates, those guys have been really supportive of me throughout my career and I feel like there’s a possibility and certainly has been so far of a great working relationship. I leaned on Joey pretty hard, especially through ‘18 and ‘19 when I first started running Xfinity. He’s been a great mentor and someone that I feel like I can be honest with, and I feel like Ryan has really stepped up within the team over the last year-and-a-half and been a leader on track, so I feel like we’ve got a great dynamic and the possibility to have really production competition within our team and obviously push ourselves and Team Penske forward.”

HOW MUCH STOCK DO YOU PUT IN CAR NUMBERS? “I think there’s no denying what the No. 2 represents for Team Penske. There was a point in time where there was only one Team Penske race car on a NASCAR weekend and that was the No. 2 car with Rusty Wallace. What he was able to build within our team and expand from two cars to three cars, I feel like that is the number that build the Team Penske NASCAR program. There are few numbers I can think of in Team Penske history that are more significant than the No. 2. I’d say on the sports car side it’s No. 6 and on the Indy Car side it’s No. 3, so within our team, yeah, it definitely carries some weight, but it doesn’t make that car more important than the 22 or the 12. We do a lot to make sure that we’re putting the same product on the racetrack for every car and it’s just a big honor for me to be in that role and to drive at the highest level for Roger Penske. That’s a big task. That’s a big responsibility and a really great opportunity for any driver, especially myself.”

HAD YOU GONE DOWN THE ROAD WITH THE WOOD BROTHERS ABOUT NEXT YEAR BEFORE THE CHANGE WAS MADE? ARE THERE 21 AUSTIN CINDRIC T-SHIRTS SOMEWHERE THAT NEED TO BE PUT AWAY? “I’m not sure they made any shirts, but I talked to Len and Eddie on a weekly basis throughout the year and I still do. I’ve created a great friendship and those guys have been great supporters of mine. Talking to those guys, absolutely, we spent the entirety of this season planning on me being their driver and those guys have definitely taken stock in me and watching my development, whether it’s going to races on Saturday to see how things are going or listening into the scanner, those guys have been big supporters of mine. In some ways, it’s a shame I’m not gonna get the opportunity to drive for them because of that relationship. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the Wood Brothers and that family. I spent some time in Stuart, Virginia recently and getting to appreciate all of the history. I had been up there for the Glenn Wood memorial service a couple years ago. I’m wearing a Wood Brothers shirt right now, but, anyway, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know those guys and I feel like Eddie is one of those people I could call in the middle of the night and complain about the world if I really needed to, so I’m looking forward to keeping that relationship. Obviously, with Harrison driving their race car I think it’s a great opportunity for long-term growth for them, and I’m looking forward to keeping that relationship high and being able to work with them throughout the next couple of years.”

HOW MUCH HAS THE XFINITY DYNAMIC CHANGED THROUGHOUT THE FIELD? “If you look over the last couple of years guys either I’ve known or can appreciate from other forms of racing. You’ve got Sage Karam running at Indy. As you mentioned, Jade Buford. Guys like Andy Lally come and run the road course. Spencer Pumpelly, Conor Daly drove a few years ago, so there’s a lot of guys that take an interest in the Xfinity Series because it’s a taste of what NASCAR racing is all about, and I feel like the current car, the current package that we have is really challenging. Even Santino Ferrucci and remembering him jumping in at Homestead in his first Xfinity Series race without practice. Talk about a tall task. I feel like the cars within themselves are forgiving enough to where you can probably get away with doing that, but they’re incredibly hard to drive, whether that’s the current rules package, the downforce, the horsepower, whatever it may be, the cars themselves are great learning tools and I’ve really enjoyed becoming a better driver driving the Xfinity Series. I think it’s no doubt, from the time I got in the cars racing full-time in 2018 from where I was in 2017 in Trucks, I had to grow a lot as a driver and I feel like those cars have been great learning tools and that’s exactly what that series is for. The tagline is ‘Names are made here,’ but it’s kind of a make-or-break series. You either got it or you don’t, so I’ve loved being able to learn that and loved watching so many people from so many different backgrounds give it a try and kind of understand what their thoughts are because every driver’s perspective on what makes a car good is different. I think that’s what makes NASCAR racing fun is that there’s no right or wrong way to do it. It’s about doing the right things on the right day at the right time, so it’s been great to see the growth of the series. I feel like the series has gotten fairly deep, especially in the midfield. I feel like that’s an area that doesn’t get touched on a whole lot, but from 12th on back is a race in its own and those guys are trying just as hard as the guys running up front. For Jade Buford’s point, that’s where he runs most weekends and it’s a dogfight back there. On bad day’s I’ve seen it, so it’s certainly a challenging series, a very challenging car and I think that’s what makes it so attractive because everybody wants that challenge.”