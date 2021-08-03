GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

Career NCWTS Road Course Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International

RC Starts: 4, Wins: 1, Best finish: 1st (Daytona, 2020), Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 4, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 50

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Wins: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 1st, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 6, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 161

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less.com returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 138 at Watkins Glen. The chassis was previously used by Creed in the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season where it finished 5th.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently seventh in the championship points standings, 192 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the Playoffs by virtue of his win at Darlington.

Quote: “I am excited for Watkins Glen this year as we’ve had some great road course success in the past with my No. 2 GMS Racing Chevy team. I hope I can learn the track layout quickly and pick up as many points as possible as we finish out the regular season this weekend. It would be great to head into the Playoffs with a solid run, as that would definitely help build momentum going forward!”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Bay Mountain Air Chevrolet Silverado

Career NCWTS Road Course Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International

RC Starts: 3, Best finish: 8th (COTA, 2021), Top 10s: 1

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 4th, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 9, Stage wins: 3, Laps led: 43

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Bay Mountain Air will make their season debut aboard Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet this Saturday. Last season at Michigan, Smith took the familiar white, blue, and yellow colors to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway. Bay Mountain Air services a variety of environmental systems from commercial and industrial refrigeration and air conditioning to residential HVAC units.

Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 140 at Watkins Glen. This chassis was previously used by Smith at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season where it finished 8th.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently fifth in the championship standings, 154 points behind the leader. In the series’ last race at Knoxville, Smith locked himself into the Playoffs by virtue of points.

Quote: “I am ready to take on the challenge of Watkins Glen this weekend. I’ve never competed in any kind of race there, so it’ll be new to me, but the track seems like a lot of fun and should race well. We have Bay Mountain Air back onboard my No. 21 Silverado this week, and this paint scheme means a ton to me. Last time I drove the Bay Mountain Air scheme, it carried me to my first truck win, so hopefully we can repeat and have the same success this time.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Career NCWTS Road Course Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International in NCWTS competition, but Purdy has one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

RC Starts: 2, Best finish: 22nd (Daytona, 2021)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 15th, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Bama Buggies returns this week to feature on Chase Purdy’s No. 23 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 121 at Watkins Glen. This chassis has a long, celebrated history on road courses, including one win with Brett Moffitt at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2019. In total, the chassis has five Top 10 finishes. The last time chassis 121 was used in competition was at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, where it finished 27th. ﻿- Playoff Outlook: Purdy is enters the final race of the regular season sitting 19th in the championship points standings, 174 points behind the playoff cut line. ﻿- Seat time: In addition to this Saturday’s NCWTS race at Watkins Glen, Chase Purdy will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday afternoon driving the No. 63 Chevrolet. ﻿Quote: “I am excited to race at Watkins Glen this weekend in a truck for the first time. I have some experience there in the K&N Pro Series in 2017, and will have some extra track time by running the ARCA race on Friday, so that should come into play. I think it’ll be a fun weekend with my No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevy.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Career NCWTS Road Course Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International

Starts: 1, Best finish: 28th (COTA, 2021)

2021 NCWTS Season ﻿Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 11th

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Jack Wood’s No. 24 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Wood and his No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 123 on Saturday at Watkins Glen. The chassis’ best finish of 7th place came with Stewart Friesen behind the wheel at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2018. Last time chassis no. 123 was used, Jack Wood was behind the wheel at Circuit of the Americas, where it finished 28th.

Seat time: In addition to this Saturday’s NCWTS race at Watkins Glen, Jack Wood will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday afternoon driving the No. 21 Chevrolet entry for GMS Racing.

Birthday wishes: Jack Wood will celebrate his 21st birthday during the NCWTS race at the Glen on Saturday. Birthdate: August 7th, 2000.

Quote:

“I have been putting in a lot of work for this race, and am very excited to see it pay off. Watkins Glen has been a track I have always wanted to race at and this will be a great opportunity to improve upon my road course experience. This will be our first race back in a while and I am excited to get back to the track with my No. 24 GMS Racing team.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Career NCWTS Road Course Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International in NCWTS competition, but Ankrum has one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

RC Starts: 4, Best start: 1st, Best finish: 3rd (COTA, 2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 4

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 1st, Best finish: 3rd, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and his No. 26 crew will utilize chassis no. 124 at Watkins Glen. This chassis has only finished once outside of the Top 10, and has an impressive stat sheet of its own with a total of four Top 5 and six Top 10 finishes. The last time chassis no. 124 was used, Tyler Ankrum won the pole and finished an impressive 3rd place at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum sits 13th in the playoff standings, just 44 points behind the cutoff line entering Watkins Glen. He will have one final shot at making the Playoff grid this weekend.

Seat time: In addition to this Saturday’s NCWTS race at Watkins Glen, Tyler Ankrum will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday afternoon driving the No. 42 Chevrolet.

Quote:

“I am pumped to go to the Glen this weekend! I’ll be running both the ARCA and Truck race so I’ll have a lot of time on track this weekend. I ran at Watkins Glen with the K&N Pro Series in 2018 and had a blast. We are looking for a win to make the playoffs, so we are gonna give it our best shot!”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.