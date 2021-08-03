Meyer Shank Racing Ready for Big Double Race Weekend in Nashville and Road America

Pataskala, Ohio (3 August 2021) – After a busy summer break from racing action, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is back in a big way with both of its INDYCAR and IMSA programs this weekend.

MSR has the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix which will see the largest non-Indianapolis 500 grid since 2013 with an expected 28 cars set take on the streets of Nashville (August 8th, 5:30pm ET, NBCSN). Simultaneously, MSR’s IMSA program will compete on the 4.048-mile Road America circuit for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend (August 8th, 2:40pm ET, TRACKPASS).

Helio Castroneves Makes INDYCAR Return to Complete MSR’s Two-Car Lineup in Nashville

Driver Lineup:

Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Transcard Honda

Jack Harvey – No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Tune in:

Sunday August 8th, 5:30pm ET on NBCSN

SiriusXM Ch. 205

After collecting his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in May and recently signing with MSR to compete in the full 2022 INDYCAR season, Helio Castroneves will make his second INDYCAR start of the season on the streets of Nashville on Sunday.

Castroneves will be sporting a new livery for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as his No. 06 Indy Car will be sponsored by Chattanooga-based company Transcard. The world leader in payment technology solutions will make its INDYCAR debut with Castroneves as he takes on the Music City Grand Prix.

Castroneves will be joined by MSR regular Jack Harvey as he continues his full-season campaign in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. With the team headed to the music capital, Harvey’s Indy Car will also display SiriusXM ‘The Highway’ (SiriusXM Ch. 56) signage along the side pod to promote the country music station’s presence during the race weekend.

The Highway will be recording live at the Music City Grand Prix on Friday, August 6th from 3:00-7:00pm CT at Margaritaville and will be open for fans to listen onsite.

Both Castroneves and Harvey will also be guests on SiriusXM’s live taping of Brick-by-Brick on Thursday from 7:00-8:00pm CT at Margaritaville.

Although it will be the first time that INDYCAR takes on the streets of Nashville, it will be a return to Music City for Castroneves who last raced at Nashville Superspeedway in 2008. Castroneves has seven race starts and three podium finishes on the Nashville Superspeedway oval.

Driver Quotes:

Helio Castroneves:

“I’m so excited to be back racing with MSR this weekend in Nashville. We obviously had an incredible start together with the Indy 500 win, but now we need to turn our focus to the next five races that we are doing together. I spent some time in Nashville last month and got to see the area, and boy I can tell you that I am so excited to drive this track. It’s been quite some time since I drove on a street course, but they are some of my favorites. It’s time to get back to work and hopefully we can have another successful weekend.”

Jack Harvey:

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Nashville this weekend. I’ve never been, so I’m super excited to check out the city as well. This track looks like it’s going to be pretty interesting, so I’m definitely looking forward to getting out there for the first practice on Friday. I really love street course racing, and with it being a new track for everyone, it should be interesting to see how the field plays out.”

Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla Ready to Take on Road America for IMSA SportsCar Weekend

Driver Lineup:

Dane Cameron & Olivier Pla – No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi

Tune in:

Sunday August 8th, 2:40pm ET TRACKPASS

Sunday August 8th, 8:00pm ET NBCSN (delayed coverage)

SiriusXM Ch. 202

Both Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla are aiming to turn their IMSA season around starting with the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America on Sunday. The No. 60 Acura has shown pace the last few IMSA outings and qualified on the front row in both Watkins Glen races, but unfortunately was unable to translate that pace into a top result.

Cameron brings with him a second-place finish (2019) at Road America onboard the Acura DPi and is hoping to turn that knowledge into a first victory for MSR this weekend. Pla’s last outing at Road America saw the Frenchman driving a LMP2 which started on the front row and finished seventh.

Driver Quotes:

Olivier Pla:

“Road America is one of those special places where we are all look forward to racing at. The track is one of the best in North America. We’ve had a tough season so far, but we made some progress at Watkins Glen and we’re all hoping to continue that going into Road America this weekend.”

Dane Cameron:

“I can’t wait to get to Road America. I’ve had a lot of great success there over the years and I love the track and the area. Watkins Glen felt like a missed opportunity for us, so I’m hoping for some redemption this week.”