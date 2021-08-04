Country Music Star Danielle Bradbery To Ride in Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports

Big Machine Label Group Artist To Help Celebrate Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021) – Country music star and Big Machine Label Group recording artist Danielle Bradbery will provide a fitting kickoff to INDYCAR’s new race on the streets of downtown Nashville, riding in the Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports at this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Bradbery, whose latest single “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots” was released just last week, will be driven by legendary racing icon Mario Andretti.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to do some amazing things in my career but never, in my wildest dreams, would I have ever thought I’d be able to ride with the legend, Mario Andretti,” Bradbery said. “On Sunday, that dream comes true!”

Said Andretti: “Danielle is going to have an epic adventure on Race Day experiencing the speeds and G-forces of a real INDYCAR SERIES car. I’m looking forward to the very first Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville. The drivers and fans are clearly very excited for this new event, which will bring the world-class racing of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a marquee city that celebrates top entertainment.”

Fine-tuning her unique sound since getting her start winning Season 4 of NBC’s ”The Voice,” Bradbery has earned multiple award nominations and toured across the globe with some of the biggest names in music. With “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots,” Bradbery shows a side of herself fans have never seen before in a fiery coming-of-age declaration. She takes the put-up-or-shut-up honky tonk shuffle one step further with a boot-stompin’ video embodying the song’s feisty message – watch here.

Bradbery’s sophomore album, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” infused her story into her songs for the first time, with Bradbery penning seven of the album’s 10 tracks, including “Worth It,” “Potential” and gold-certified “Sway.” Kicking off a new chapter last year, she infused her heartfelt and personal stories into releases “Never Have I Ever” and “Girls In My Hometown .” The powerhouse vocalist continued to broaden her impressive range as she deepened her connection with her Mexican heritage by enlisting Latin Grammy-nominated artist KURT for a Spanish version of “Never Have I Ever” (“Yo Nunca He…”), singing entirely in Spanish for the first time.

The Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports helps lead the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag across the race season. Often driven by Andretti, with a celebrity or social media influencer in the passenger seat, the Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports represents perhaps the most daring and extraordinary pre-race element in all of motorsports.

The Ruoff Fastest Seat in Sports has a long history of attracting star-power from the worlds of sports, TV, movies, music and social media. Recent participants include NFL All-Pro Julian Edelman, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, EDM mega-star Zedd, social influencer and “TODAY” contributor Dr. Mike and more.

Viewers can tune in to the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at 5:30 p.m. (ET) this Sunday, Aug. 8 on NBCSN.