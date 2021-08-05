The Cowboy Channel to Sponsor Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon at Watkins Glen International

Austin Dillon to Drive No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Chevrolet in The Go Bowling at the Glen

WELCOME, NC (August 5, 2021) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that The Cowboy Channel, the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Dillon will drive the No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in The Go Bowling at the Glen.

Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel features content focused on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other western sports genres, along with western fashion and music. The programming lineup also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented PRCA cowboys and cowgirls and is home of the National Finals Rodeo in December.

“I grew up watching old Western movies, spending Christmas at my grandfather’s place in Montana, and overall embracing the western lifestyle so it’s really special to be able to unite two important interests of mine by featuring The Cowboy Channel on the No. 3 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International,” said Dillon, a two-time NASCAR Champion and the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion. “We even have John Wayne riding along with me this weekend on the car – one of my heroes. I hope that the race allows NASCAR fans to learn about The Cowboy Channel and subscribe to The Cowboy Channel + if they aren’t already.”

The Cowboy Channel enjoys distribution into 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package. The Go Bowling at the Glen airs live on NBC Sports Network at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, August 8th.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and thecowboychannel.com.

About Richard Childress Racing: Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2021 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).

