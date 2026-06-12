JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES HITS REGULAR SEASON FINALE IN BRISTOL AT RACE POWERED BY CARDINAL INSURANCE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 11, 2026) – The regular season finale in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports takes place this weekend at Bristol Dragway as part of the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals and there is plenty on the line.

Drivers are looking to secure their spot in the “Road to the Championship” playoffs, a five-race stretch that begins later this month in Norwalk. But with a points-and-a-half scenario in place for this weekend’s race in Thunder Valley, there could be plenty of shuffling in the loaded class.

This weekend’s event is the sixth of 11 races in the category during the 2026 campaign and the race is powered by Cardinal Insurance.

Pro Mod’s Stan Shelton is associated with Cardinal Insurance and he’s looking to stay in the championship mix. He’s currently in ninth, but four drivers are within a round of him, which further showcases the depth in the class.

“Thunder Valley is a special place for drag racing, and especially for NHRA Pro Mod,” said Mike McKinney, Agency Manager of Cardinal Insurance. “Cardinal Insurance is proud to return as a sponsor for the fourth year in a row and continue supporting a series that reflects our commitment to relationship building, networking, and first-class customer service. As a family-owned agency, we take pride in serving our customers through experienced staff and strong personal connections, and NHRA Pro Mod provides the perfect environment to build on those values.”

Derek Menholt took control of the points lead with a victory in Chicago, becoming the first two-race winner in the class this year. His lead stands at 44 points over Justin Bond, with Mike Stavrinos, Billy Banaka and Stevie “Fast” Jackson rounding out the top five.

But plenty could change in Bristol, where defending world champion J.R. Gray won a year ago. He’s currently in eighth place, but a repeat victory in Bristol would give him momentum when the points reset in Norwalk. Others to watch this weekend in Thunder Valley includes multi-time champ Rickie Smith, Alex Laughlin, Lyle Barnett, Jason Collins and Aaron Stanfield.

The JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports features two qualifying rounds at 12:15 and 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday, and the final two qualifying rounds at 11:30 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. One qualifying session from both Friday and Saturday, as well as the first round of eliminations on Sunday, will be broadcast for free on NHRA’s YouTube page.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit NHRA.com.

About Cardinal Insurance

Cardinal Insurance, a family-owned and operated insurance agency in western North Carolina, is proud to support NHRA Pro Mod for the fourth year in a row. With offices in Spruce Pine, Newland, and Bakersville, Cardinal Insurance offers experienced help with Auto, Home, Business, and Life Insurance — backed by great customer service and a warm hometown feel.

For your insurance needs, call Cardinal Insurance or visit cardinalinsurance.net.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.