Rocket Doctor AI Forms Strategic Marketing Partnership With Rick Ware Racing and FinTekk AP to Promote AI-Powered Healthcare Technology

Physician-Built Digital Health Platform and Marketplace To Leverage RWR’s Diverse Motorsports Portfolio To Accelerate Brand Awareness of Cutting-Edge Virtual Care

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 12, 2026) – Rocket Doctor AI Inc., (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality, affordable care, has formed a strategic marketing partnership with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) that will see Rocket Doctor AI serve as an anchor partner across RWR’s diverse motorsports portfolio.

Rocket Doctor AI will be featured on all RWR entries across the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour. It’s a lineup that includes the top tiers of stock car racing, drag racing, motorcycle racing and grassroots Late Model racing.

Rocket Doctor AI will serve as the primary partner for NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware and his No. 51 Chevrolet in 11 races in 2026, beginning with Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and next Sunday’s inaugural Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. Rocket Doctor AI will also be a primary partner of NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican for four events in 2026. At all other NASCAR, NHRA, AFT, WSX and CARS Tour races, Rocket Doctor AI will be an associate partner with access to RWR’s full driver and rider lineup.

“Motorsports offers a powerful platform to connect with passionate, loyal communities across the country and will help advance our focus on making healthcare more accessible, approachable and trusted,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI. “Through Rick Ware Racing and FinTekk AP, we have an opportunity to introduce Rocket Doctor AI to millions of Americans while expanding our presence in key states, such as California and New York. This partnership further validates the strength of our brand, our technology platform, and our vision for the future of healthcare.”

With access to more than 21 million covered lives now through commercial, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Veterans Affairs plans across multiple states, Rocket Doctor AI is increasingly focused on driving patient awareness and utilization in these newly accessible markets.

The comprehensive partnership with RWR involves FinTekk AP, a corporate finance advisory group that has been making direct investments in and consulting for companies for nearly 30 years. It represents a strategic investment in national brand visibility and patient acquisition, supporting Rocket Doctor AI’s efforts to connect more Americans with affordable, physician-led healthcare services as it continues to expand across the country. RWR and FinTekk AP will work alongside Rocket Doctor AI to support expansion initiatives in markets hosting major motorsports events and help it engage directly with local communities, healthcare stakeholders, physicians and patients, all while accelerating awareness of Rocket Doctor AI’s healthcare platform.

“Rocket Doctor AI is using our racing portfolio to help build awareness and create meaningful connections with people across the country,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Our organization competes in multiple series and reaches fans from all walks of life, so we can help tell their story in front of millions of people. Rocket Doctor AI’s mission of expanding access to quality healthcare is important, and we’re proud to be part of helping them grow.”

As Rocket Doctor AI looks to expand its presence across the United States, the company is focused on increasing awareness in large healthcare markets where access to timely, affordable care remains a significant challenge. Its partnership with RWR is designed to accelerate Rocket Doctor AI’s patient growth through a national marketing, brand awareness and business activation campaign targeting communities that closely align with Rocket Doctor AI’s core patient populations, including rural, underserved and working-class areas. Through nationally televised events and integrated media opportunities, Rocket Doctor AI will engage consumers at live events and through national broadcasts.

“NASCAR fans come from every corner of America, including many rural communities where healthcare access can be limited. For someone who is always on the go and in a different state every weekend, I understand how important it is to get timely access to care,” said Cup Series driver Cody Ware. “No matter your age, location or financial status, Rocket Doctor AI can make a real difference in providing the kind of healthcare services we all need.”

The full RWR driver and rider lineup available to Rocket Doctor AI includes:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware: Winner of the 2019-2020 LMP2 championship in the Asian Le Mans Series with co-driver Gustas Grinbergas. In a prelude to that title, Cody Ware was the 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Rookie of the Year. In January 2024 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, he piloted a Ligier JS P320 to a podium finish in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge LMP3 class. He has also competed in Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup and the NTT IndyCar Series.

NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican: The winningest driver in IHRA history and a six-time IHRA champion. Millican has been with RWR throughout its entire NHRA tenure. He is a seven-time NHRA Top Fuel event winner and has delivered all five of RWR’s NHRA Top Fuel victories – the 2023 Route 66 Nationals May 21 at Route 66 Raceway in Elwood, Illinois, the 2023 Mile High Nationals July 16 at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, the 2023 Midwest Nationals Oct. 1 at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 2024 U.S. Nationals Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the 2025 NHRA Winternationals March 30 at In-N-Out Pomona (Calif.) Dragstrip.

NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Schumacher: An eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion whose 88 career wins makes Schumacher the winningest Top Fuel driver in series history. He has 23 more wins than his nearest pursuer, NHRA Top Fuel driver Antron Brown, and Schumacher’s eight championships long ago surpassed Hall of Famer Joe Amato’s career total of five NHRA Top Fuel titles. In 2025, Schumacher was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

AFT SuperTwins rider Briar Bauman: A two-time SuperTwins champion who has earned 16 of his 38 career SuperTwins victories since joining RWR in 2023. Bauman has already won four times in 2026.

WSX SX1 (450cc class) rider Cooper Webb: An extremely decorated rider with three Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX titles and 31 career 450SX wins. Twice, Webb finished runner-up in the 450SX championship chase. He was third two other times, including this year, when he finished just 34 points behind champion Ken Roczen. This will be his first World Supercross season.

WSX SX1 (450cc class) rider Justin Hill: Was the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West champion. While new to RWR, 2026 will mark Hill’s third World Supercross season.

WSX SX2 (250cc class) rider Devin Simonson: Has raced professionally since 2021 and is widely considered a leader in the current wave of American talent competing globally. Simonson made his World Supercross debut in 2025.

WSX SX2 (250cc class) rider Coty Schock: Finished third in the overall SX2 championship standings last year. It was Schock’s second season with RWR, making him RWR’s most tenured rider. Schock turned pro in 2016, 20 years after he first began riding dirt bikes.

CARS Tour driver Carson Ware: In his first-ever Tour Type Modified start at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the fourth-generation racer won. Since that 2019 victory, Carson Ware has run a collection of races across the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, while also campaigning Late Models. In fact, he played a key role in securing the 2025 CARS Tour Pro Late Model owners’ championship for RWR, winning May 3 at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina.

Late Model Stock driver Michael Bumgarner: Drives the No. 51 Chevrolet in a collection of Late Model Stock events for RWR. His 15-race schedule in 2026 features select CARS Tour races, the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, and weekly events at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, which includes many of the track’s signature events, notably the Aug. 1 Jack Ingram Memorial, the Sept. 5 Bobby Isaac Memorial and the Nov. 7 Fall Brawl. Bumgarner is the two-time and reigning track champion in the Late Model Stock division at Hickory. He won 10 races in 2024 and more than doubled that total in 2025, scoring 22 victories, a tally that included wins in the Bobby Isaac Memorial and Fall Brawl.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.:

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc.’s AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 medical doctors to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to medical doctors and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc.’s products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai (corporate); www.rocketdoctor.io (patients) or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai.

About FinTekk AP:

FinTekk AP, LLC is a United States based Corporate Finance Advisory firm specializing in direct investments, strategic consulting and capital markets solutions. Founded by Kevin P. O’Connell, the firm has been actively investing in and advising companies since the 1990s, with a particular focus on leveraging sports marketing partnerships and brand activation to drive growth for its portfolio companies. FinTekk AP combines traditional corporate finance expertise with modern revenue activation strategies, helping businesses secure capital, optimize operations and expand their market presence through innovative sponsorships and influencer-driven campaigns. To learn more about FinTekk, contact: fintekkap.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.