Introducing The ‘Open Wheeled Legends’ Class at the 2021 Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance

Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is highlighting a new automotive class in the Concours d’Elegance: Open Wheeled Legends – a non-judged class event that will feature a type of racecar, the “Open Wheel,” that can be identified by its single seat design and wheel placement, alongside its significant standing as a pinnacle of historic motorsport racing throughout the past century, particularly speaking to that of Grand Prix racing.

Coming this fall, the Open Wheeled Legends class will showcase the seamless union of design with utility, as it progressed over the course of several decades of racing. Included will be racecars from dates as early as the dawn of the 20th century, spanning all the way to that of the 21st century.

Guests will have the pleasure of viewing a multitude of Open Wheel cars, like the phenomenal Aston Martin from the first ever British Grand Prix held at Brookland’s in 1921, while the modernists of the group can enjoy the beautiful 1988 McLaren MP4/4 from the ever-impressive Audrain Collection, piloted by Alain Prost to three first place finishes and three second place finishes during the 1988 Formula One season. Looking back to the 1950’s – an incredibly important decade for the history of Open Wheeled cars with the introduction of disc brakes and ever more powerful engines – the Concours will have on display the 1951 Marchese Special Indianapolis race car which competed in the Indianapolis 500 five times; the 1954 Lancia D50, Lancia’s first Formula One car powered by an innovative dual overhead camshaft V8; and the 1956 Italian Grand Prix winning Maserati 250F. From grand prix Aston Martins to McLarens, legendary Ferraris to Dan Gurney’s race winning Eagles, and everything in between, there will be a wide variety of appropriately named “Legends” hitting the lawn of the Breakers this October – surely something for everyone.

The annual Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles. With a week’s worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week will be taking place this fall, beginning on September 30th, and concluding on October 3rd, 2021. The Concours d’Elegance, which will feature the dazzling Open Wheeled Legends class, will be held on the final day of the Motor Week, Sunday, October 3rd. Tickets can be purchased at www.audrainconcours.com for the Concours d’Elegance, and all other Motor Week events.