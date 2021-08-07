GMS Racing – Jack Wood – ARCA Watkins Glen Recap

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

START: 13th

FINISH: 10th

Race Notes:

GMS Racing driver Jack Wood made his seventh career ARCA Menards Series start at Watkins Glen International, his first road course start in the series.

Wood qualified his No. 21 Chevrolet in 13th position and gained valuable experience as he made his way through the field.

The rookie continued to improve his running order throughout the night, eventually driving into the Top 10 in the latter stages of the 41-lap race.

As the race came to a close, Wood crossed the line with a respectable 10th place run, notching his fourth career Top 10 finish in ARCA competition.

Jack Wood returns to Watkins Glen for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, looking to complete his double duty weekend with another solid run.

Quote:

“Racing in the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen was a great experience and I gained extremely valuable seat time for tomorrow’s truck race. I am excited to see what I can translate over to my No. 24 Silverado as I continue to grow as a driver. Thank you to Chad Bryant and the entire team for making today’s race an enjoyable one. I couldn’t do it without the support of GMS Racing and Chevrolet Accessories, so I appreciate their belief in me as I continue to chase my dream.”

