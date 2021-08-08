Marcelli and Formal, Missig, Harrison win at Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (August 8, 2021) — The Wayne Taylor Racing stable swept the top two classes, dominating the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America weekend at Road America with five class wins, six podiums, and every driver finishing top five in class in both races. At the front, the driver pairing of Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal commandeered their No. 1 Prestige Performance machine to back-to-back overall wins from pole in the PRO class across the 50-minute races at the 4.048-mile circuit.

Jordan Missig, the sole driver of the No. 53 WTR car, drove brilliantly to overtake five cars and win the PRO|AM class in Race 1, finishing P4 overall. He proceeded to hold position and win the class again on Sunday. This weekend showcased the talent, work-ethic and growth of the 22-year-old, who is still quite new to sports car racing.

Ashton Harrison won Race 1 in the AM class in her Harrison Contracting with WTR No. 25, and despite contact early in Race 2, finished P3 in class for a second podium on the weekend.

Randy Sellari, driver of the No. 03 JG Wentworth LST drove consistently to secure a pair of impressive P4 AM class finishes. He gained two positions in Race 1 by extending his stint, leading the field and clocking fast laps as everyone else pitted. He then used the improved track position to good effect in Race 2.

Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing concluded rounds seven and eight of the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season with success up and down the grid. The wins in the PRO category mark the fourth time in six years that WTR has come to Road America and swept the top class.

The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team will compete next at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Rounds Nine and Ten of the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season on September 11-12. Race coverage will be broadcast live on IMSA.com/tvlive.

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 7

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P1 overall

Qualification by Practice 1 Timing – overall Pole

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 53 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – P1 in class

Qualification by Practice 1 Timing – P3 in class

AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P1 in class

Qualification by Practice 1 Timing – P2 in class

AM CLASS, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – P4 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P6 in class

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 8

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P1 overall

Qualification by Round 7 Finishing Pos. – overall Pole

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 53 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – P1 in class

Qualification by Round 7 Finishing Pos. – P1 in class

AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P3 in class

Qualification by Round 7 Finishing Pos. – P1 in class

AM CLASS, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – P4 in class

Qualification by Round 7 Finishing Pos. – P4 in class

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“A perfect weekend here in Wisconsin. The team really needed this. We’ve had our challenges up until now this season, although we had some podiums early on. We just haven’t quite had the speed that we needed. We made some big changes from Watkins Glen to Road America and it paid off. Again, thank you so much to Wayne Taylor Racing for putting the work in and figuring out what we needed to do. To get a pole position and two wins, just fantastic. Danny crushed it this weekend, I had a lot of fun behind the wheel and looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“What a weekend. We go two-for-two here at Road America for the seventh and eighth round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. The No. 1 Wayne Taylor Racing Car was on rails all weekend. I’m so thankful for the team, thankful for Kyle, we did a fantastic job. All the mechanics were working so hard the last month to get the car ready after what happened in Watkins Glen. Super happy. Max points, pole position and two race wins. Super excited for Laguna Seca and the world finals and hopefully we get to win some more.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“Happy with another podium here at Road America, unfortunately due to contact from another competitor we were struggling with steering and front end damage the entire race. Happy to have made up several spots to finish P3. Thankful for my coach Tom Long and the WTR team. Our HCC customers had an amazing weekend and that’s what matters! Onto Laguna!”

Randy Sellari, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“Overall the weekend was positive and I’m getting closer to the podium. I was able to improve on my race pace despite our shortened practices and a canceled qualifying. I am happy the team was able to walk away with a strong weekend and that we can carry this momentum into the next races at Laguna.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“It’s been one of the best weekends I’ve ever had. Can’t say enough about the guys at Wayne Taylor Racing for putting together such a rocket ship, not just my car, but everybody’s car underneath the tent. We’ve all been fast in all three categories. Awesome to see for the team, but awesome to see myself get two wins on the season and sweep the weekend. Unbelievable job and looking to next year to build on the progress we made here, take the motivation to Laguna Seca, and hopefully we’ll be able to get more top five finishes and even some wins.”