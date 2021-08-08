RCR Post Race Report – Go Bowling at The Glen

Austin Dillon’s Playoff Hopes Still Alive With Top-15 Finish in the No. 3 Cowboy Channel Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 15th

Start: 16th

Points: 13th

“What a day at Watkins Glen International. We started the race 16th in the No. 3 Cowboy Channel Chevrolet and finished ninth in Stage 1 to grab a couple of stage points. We struggled a little bit through the esses, but overall handling was pretty good today. I think we could have finished well inside the top-10 if things would have gone just a little differently. I made a mistake that cost us maybe five spots when a car ahead of us slammed on the brakes and I just didn’t anticipate it. Good job to everyone on this RCR team all day. Everyone fought hard, just as they have all season. Thank you to The Cowboy Channel for their support. We’ll go to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course next week ready to battle.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevrolet Accessories Team Fight to a Top-10 Finish at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 10th

Start: 13th

Points: 12th

“We had some good speed in our No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE today and I’m proud of everyone on this RCR team. We just needed the balance to be a little better overall. I was really tight throughout most of the day, especially on landing through the turns. It didn’t seem to matter which way I was turning, I just couldn’t get the front to rotate like I needed it to once I got through the first third of a turn. The adjustments we made during the day seemed to help during the last stage of the race and I was able to grab the tenth spot on the final lap. It’s good that we were able to leave the track with another top-10 finish to help us with the Playoff cutline. I wish we were able to finish a little higher up, but we will have a good shot next week to show what we can do at another road course. There’s no other group I’d rather be fighting with to make the Playoffs, and I know they’ll all continue to fight through the coming weeks.” -Tyler Reddick