Prime Video Launches New Installment of Emmy-Nominated Series Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers, Featuring NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney, on June 11

Prime Video also released the official trailer and key art for the Blaney installment, which arrives just ahead of NASCAR on Prime’s live coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14

NEW YORK—June 11, 2026 – Today, Prime Video launched a new installment of Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers, featuring NASCAR champion and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. The new installment arrives as NASCAR on Prime revs up the engines for live coverage of the Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway beginning at 2 PM ET on Sunday, June 14. Prime Video also released the official trailer and key art from the Blaney installment, which premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers is produced by Range Studios and Ten Till Productions. Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers is executive produced by Mark Herwick and Simon Andreae of Range Studios; Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tim Brown, and Jamie Horowitz of Ten Till Productions; and J.D. Amato. Amato also serves as showrunner. The series was nominated for Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted at the 2026 Sports Emmy Awards.

About Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers—Ryan Blaney

Eli Manning recruits NASCAR champion and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney to go undercover at the Team Penske Race Shop in Mooresville, NC. Blaney transforms into Hamish Wimsley, a British gent who’s long in the tooth and even longer in the beard. He gets under the hood of NASCAR and Team Penske before showing some diehard fans that he’s still got plenty of petrol left in the tank. Once transformed by a team of Hollywood makeup artists, Blaney tests his prosthetic disguise on INDYCAR driver and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin before joining a group of NASCAR superfans at the Team Penske Race Shop. With an unprecedented level of access, Blaney secretly tags along as the fans get a rare look behind the scenes of the championship-winning operation. They get a close-up view of the NextGen assembly line, historic Team Penske cars, and private head-to-head pit crew competition. In the end, a trip to a local go-kart track gives Blaney the chance to show them that Hamish Wimsley might not be who he says he is—and that he drives like a madman.

Social Handles:

Prime Video

YouTube: @sportsonprime, @PrimeVideo

Instagram: @sportsonprime, @PrimeVideo

TikTok: @sportsonprime, @PrimeVideo

Facebook: @sportsonprime, @PrimeVideo

X: @sportsonprime, @PrimeVideo