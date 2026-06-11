Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Pocono Raceway

Event: Great American Getaway 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Layout: 2.5-Miles

TV/Radio: Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry is set to reach a career milestone this Sunday at Pocono Raceway, making his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start when he takes the green flag in the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will carry the colors of new partner Capgemini.

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner that helps organizations create tangible business value through AI, technology and people. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France, and employs more than 420,000 team members across more than 50 countries and delivers services spanning strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations.

Berry, who has made 51 of his previous 99 starts in a Wood Brothers Ford, said on a teleconference Wednesday that he hasn’t really kept up with how many career starts he’s made.

“You hear the 100th race a lot in Cup racing just when they refer to people starting out their careers and the amount of time it takes to get things figured out and get your feet under you,” he said. “So I guess I finally made that and at least have been to victory lane once before that time.

“I’ve just been really fortunate to drive for four or five teams throughout the 100 starts, a bunch of different car numbers…. and I’m excited for Pocono.

“Honestly, it’s one of my favorite tracks to go to. It’s a really fun place to drive and hopefully we can have us a good weekend.”

It was announced Wednesday that Berry will not be returning to the No. 21 car in 2027, but he said that while he’s disappointed to be leaving the team, he vows to do his best to make the most of the remainder of the 2026 season.

“First and foremost, we are going to do our best to finish this season strong and leave in a good place,” he said.

Practice for the Great American Getaway 400 at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race on the Tricky Triangle is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m. ET with stage breaks at Laps 30 and 95.

Prime Video will carry television coverage all weekend.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion. Make it real | www.capgemini.com