What to do if Your Car Gets Scratched

Finding your car has been scratched or dented can be a nightmare. It is often a more complex fix than it first seems, so it is essential to make sure you treat it as a serious situation. It may not be something that bothers everyone, but it can progress to become a more significant issue such as rust. Also, a scratched car can be put off when selling the vehicle later and reduce the value.

Check to see Who Did It.

If the scratch results from someone bumping or knocking into your vehicle, then it will help if we can identify that individual. We can claim the cost of any repairs from them, often through their insurance, if they hit you with the car. Even if they were walking or cycling, you could still hold them legally liable, although it may be more challenging to get them to pay.

Look for CCTV & Witnesses

You should initially look around the area to see if there is any evidence of who scratched your car? If it has just happened, you may be lucky enough to find a witness who saw what happened. Take the contact details of the witness and note down what they saw. If you cannot find an eyewitness, check the area for local businesses with external CCTV. If you ask nicely, most places will allow you to review the footage, although they have no legal responsibility to do so. With this information at hand, you might consider calling the police to get an official report.

Sort the Problem Yourself

If you have no luck finding the guilty party, you may wish to consider sorting the problem yourself to save some cash. Find the best auto paint supply you can, and touching up the affected area can be a relatively simple job depending on the severity of the damage. Make sure any sharp edges are sanded away and, if necessary, apply primer if the metal is showing before adding a paint layer.

Check with Insurance

You should check with your insurance if damage to the bodywork can be claimed against the policy? It may be that it is, but there will be an excess to pay, or it will affect your no claims bonus. You should carefully weigh up the pros and cons of claiming as it may cost you more in the long term with increased premiums over the next few years.

Look for a Bodyshop

Whether you are paying yourself or having an insurer pay for the work, we should look for a competent body shop to conduct any serious repairs. There are usually a variety of choices in most areas. Look for operators with a good reputation; this can be easily done by reading online reviews on platforms such as Google and Facebook. If you have a valuable or rare vehicle, it may be wise to use a body shop specializing in your make or use the official dealership.