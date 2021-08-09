DXDT Racing Nets GT America Podiums in Downtown Nashville

Askew shines in series debut

NASHVILLE, TENN., (August 9, 2021) – The streets of Nashville came alive this weekend as the inaugural Music City Grand Prix took over the Tennessee state capital. DXDT Racing had a successful weekend, with driver David Askew earning two podium finishes in GT America, bringing the team’s total for the year to four for the series.

GT America was one of several series to race in the event, enjoying the electric atmosphere that came from a festival of speed in the lively city. Running in support of the NTT IndyCar Series, GT America was one of only two series to have two races in the new event.

Though driver David Askew is a full-season entrant in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America, the am racer decided to join the Nashville festivities and try his hand at street circuit racing in the GT America Series. He showed a strong pace in every practice session, leading the qualifying effort with a ninth-place overall starting position, setting him up to start third in class. Race one took the green flag on Saturday evening, racing into the sunset as streetlights illuminated the circuit. Unfortunately, contact from another car took out the No. 63 Mercedes AMG GT3 of Askew as he was progressing, resulting in a DNF for Askew. The No. 63 still earned a third-place finish, awarding Askew with his first series podium. Meanwhile, George Kurtz took up the mantle of the team’s lead, climbing three positions to seventh in class. CJ Moses stayed close behind throughout the race, and the pair finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Though race one had a caution period or two, the competitors received ample green flag racing time on Saturday evening. Race two on Sunday afternoon failed to give the GT America field the same gift, resulting in several lengthy full-course cautions. Despite the minimal green flag track time, Kurtz was able to earn a fourth-place finish overall and in class, with Moses close behind in eighth. Askew again earned a third-place finish in class, perhaps more impressively finishing in ninth overall after starting 18th.

DXDT Racing concluded the event sitting third in the team championship standings, with seven more races remaining in the 2021 championship. The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS and the GT America powered by AWS next head to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 27. For event information, visit www.sro-america.com.

ABOUT DXDT RACING

DXDT Racing is a high-performance sports car racing team founded in 2014 by team principal David Askew and located in Statesville, NC. The Team’s primary focus is GT3 and Touring Car racing in North America. DXDT is a provider of turnkey racing support and delivers customized racing solutions for its clients and sponsors. DXDT is a performance-driven team comprised of highly experienced racing professionals capable of delivering wins and championships, including ten wins in GT World Challenge and a Rookie of the Year in 2020 alone. Follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for race season updates.

ABOUT CROWDSTRIKE®

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 2.5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security. For more information, visit crowdstrikeracing.com