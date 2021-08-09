Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Narrow Gap to the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship Points Lead with Double Podium at Road America

Second and Third Place Finishes Move No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracán Evo Drivers and Team Closer to Super Trofeo Pro-Class Championship Lead With Four 2021 Rounds Remaining

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 8, 2021) – Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson closed in on the 2021 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Pro-class championship lead this weekend at Road America with a pair of podium finishes in the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics (USRT) Lamborghini Huracán Evo in a Saturday and Sunday doubleheader schedule of 50-minute sprint races on the four-mile road course.

Aghakhani and Eidson scored a second-place overall and Pro-class finish in Sunday’s second and final race following a third-place overall and Pro showing in Saturday’s opening race. The twin visits to Victory Lane were the third straight Super Trofeo podium finish for the No. 6 drivers and team following their first victory of the year one race ago at Watkins Glen International in New York.

In total, Aghakhani, Eidson and the SADA/USRT team have hit the podium in six of the year’s first eight races, a consistent run that includes at least one top-three showing on each of the four doubleheader race weekend events held to date this season.

“The guys on the SADA Systems/USRT team did an amazing job, doing what they had to do,” Aghakhani said. “It’s a huge thank you to them, the entire team, the sponsors and everyone that came out to support us. It wasn’t the double victory sweep that we intended and wanted to get, but we’ll gladly take it. We’re out here racing for the long run in the season, and just getting the points and being safe about it was the correct thing to do in this race.”

The entire Road America race weekend was hampered by rain, including a heavy deluge late Friday afternoon, and a string of red flag stoppages in practice that cost competitors a large amount of track time.

“There were a lot of factors this weekend that we couldn’t control,” Eidson said. “We did the best with the hand that we were dealt and got two podiums. I think we had the potential to win Saturday, and especially on Sunday, but that’s just how racing works. It was still a good weekend, and I’ve got to thank US RaceTronics, SADA Systems and all the guys on the team and everyone behind the curtain that supports us and makes this possible.”

Saturday’s first race saw Aghakhani and Eidson overcome a challenging race start to power back to the third-place finish. The move to the front was fueled by another well executed and perfectly time pit stop by the USRT team that moved the No. 6 up several spots as Eidson took over from Aghakhani at mid-race.

Although Eidson never had a chance to get close enough to make a move for second place or the race lead, he brought the SADA Systems No. 6 across the finish line a full three positions ahead of the current Pro class points leader.

Picking up where they left off Saturday, Eidson started Sunday’s race third on the grid and immediately made a move to the front. He was in second place by lap two and kept the pressure on the leader until pitting to hand the No. 6 off to Aghakhani just past the race’s halfway point.

Aghakhani returned to the race in second place but lost some valuable track position to the leader after a rare timing miscue in the pits.

“We had a little issue in pit lane, just like we had here last year with a seat belt problem during our stop,” Aghakhani said. “Today we had an issue with the pit timer and left a little late, but it was better safe than sorry.”

Despite the lost track position, Aghakhani still managed to steadily close the gap to the front. He was on pace to catch the leader before the end of the race only to see a late on-track incident stop the run and ultimately end the race under caution.

The Road America podium haul saw Aghakhani and Eidson gain a full nine points on the current championship leader. Coming into the race third in the standings 20 points out of first, the No. 6 drivers and team now trail the leader by just 11 points in third and are only six points shy of the second-place competitor.

Next up for Aghakhani, Eidson and the No. 6 SADA Systems/USRT team in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America competition is the fifth and final North American doubleheader weekend of 2021 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 10 – 12. The season’s sixth doubleheader will be held in Misano, Italy in late October just ahead of the season-ending World Finals at the same Italian circuit.

