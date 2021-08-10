Ellliott’s Custom Trailers and Motorcoaches Joins Front Row Motorsports

Company to Launch New Motorcoaches Line with Help from Anthony Alfredo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 10, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is proud to welcome Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, an authorized inTech, United, Featherlite, ATC, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership, to the organization as the “Official Custom Trailer of Front Row Motorsports.”

The partnership will be highlighted by the introduction of a new line of custom motorcoaches offered by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Motorcoaches. The new logo will be featured on the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by Anthony Alfredo during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway- a home track of the Warsaw-based company.

“We are proud to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo during this historic weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Cindy Elliott, Owner, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Motorcoaches. “The debut of our custom motorcoaches is something that we’re very excited to announce and share. Just as we pride ourselves in our custom trailers and carts, we’ve worked hard to provide race families and fans with the best option for a customized motorcoach. There is no better place to launch the line than at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

In addition to the launch and promotion of the new line of motorcoaches, Elliott’s Custom Trailers will become an integral part of FRM for years to come. FRM will now utilize a new 32-foot Featherlite car hauler to transport its race vehicles throughout the areas of Mooresville, N.C. The new trailer will be critical in getting cars to and from the fabrication shop and other locations.

﻿“In racing, transportation and logistics are a large part of what we do to maintain our race program,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “Our shop trailer is consistently on the road delivering race cars and trucks to-and-from our fabrication shop and other places. We can now depend on Elliott’s Custom Trailers with a brand new Featherlite car hauler to ensure we are always operating at our best.”

Alfredo is ready to get to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and on the road course with Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Motorcoaches this weekend.

“So many race fans, especially in the Midwest, are familiar with the Elliott racing family and Elliott’s Custom Trailers,” said Alfredo. “They have played such an integral part in supporting USAC, sprint car and other forms of racing, in ways that keep racing families moving forward. It’s an honor for them to join FRM and help us carry on their tradition of quality products and service. We know their new line of custom motorcoaches will only be the best. I’m proud to carry their colors this weekend.”

For more information about Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Motorcoaches visit, www.elliottscustomtrailers.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.