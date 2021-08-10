Idemitsu No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi Takes Second at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The weather was changing by the hour at Road America for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend, but the Idemitsu-sponsored No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi RT24-P tandem of Harry Tincknell and Oliver Jarvis stayed consistent on race day to finish second and return to the podium.

Consistency was the key. The No. 55 Mazda was quickest in a rain-soaked practice session Friday, then qualified Q3 on Saturday. Then, the two-hour and 40-minute sprint race around historic Road America was much like a Sunday drive. The team stayed in the top four during the race, running third in the waning laps. With just over three minutes to go, and rain drops starting to fall again on the 4.048-mile high-speed track, Tincknell muscled into the second position and cruised to the podium barely a second and a half behind the race winner.

Tincknell shared his excitement on social media after the race. “P2 at Road America! In the mix for the win until the end. Mega job by Olly (Jarvis) in the first half. Got out on the track in 4th and managed to move up two more spots before the checkered. Sweet result for the championship as well.”

The next stop for Idemitsu and Mazda is the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, September 10-12, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

