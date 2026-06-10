LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: POCONO RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

POCONO RACEWAY PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.com

DATE: June 14, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 16 of 36

TRACK: Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | 2.5-Mile, Triangular Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT POCONO: John Hunter Nemechek has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono and earned his best finish of sixth in last year’s June race. In his three starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Nemechek earned a highest finish of seventh in June 2018. In his five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he has an average finish of sixth, comprised of three top-five finishes, including a race win in June 2021.

TRIANGLE TRUCK WINNER: In June 2021, Nemechek took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after starting seventh. He led 12 out of 60 laps and won with a 1.337 second margin of victory over Kyle Busch. Nemechek was running a fulltime season in the Truck Series, and Pocono marked his fifth and final win that season.

T-MACK AT POCONO: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s eighth NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2.5-mile triangular oval at Pocono. His first outing came in May 2018 with Kasey Kahne. Mack returned to Pocono with Daniel Suárez in the 2021 season. The duo competed in three races together through the end of 2023 and earned a highest finish of third in June 2022. In 2024, Mack returned with A.J. Allmendinger. In June 2025, Mack called his first race at Pocono with Nemechek and earned a sixth-place finish. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Mack has two starts with Michael Annett and earned an eighth-place finish in June 2019 and a fifth-place finish in June 2020.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“We had great a great race in Pocono last year, and we had a lot of speed in Michigan last week. I’m ready to bounce back and I feel like Pocono will be a great place to show all of the hard work the No. 42 team has been putting in and bring home a good finish.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“Pocono was one of our best races last year. We qualified top-five, and definitely had a top-five car, but finished sixth. Hopefully we can take the speed we had in Michigan and what we learned at our test in Indy last week and apply it to Pocono. I’m feeling good about the weekend.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

RUNNER-UP AT MICHIGAN: Erik Jones is riding a wave of momentum after finishing second at his home track of Michigan International Speedway last Sunday. After qualifying 10th, Jones had to drop to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments and ultimately started 37th. He rocketed forward from the drop of the green flag though – finding himself in 15th by the end of Stage 1 and second by the end of Stage 2. After running consistently in the top-10 for the final stage, Jones worked his way up to second in the final laps of the race. Unable to catch Denny Hamlin who had over a 10-second lead without a caution, Jones ultimately had to settle for a second-place finish. It was his first top-five in a points-paying race this year and his second overall in 2026 with a third-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

JONES POCONO STATS: Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM at Pocono Raceway will mark Jones’ 15th NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular track. In his 13 prior starts, he owns five top-five finishes and eight top-10s. His best finish of second came in July 2019 where he finished just 0.341 seconds behind his then-teammate Denny Hamlin. Jones has not finished worse than 14th at the track since his 31st place result in the second of the Pocono doubleheader in June 2021. Jones has an additional four starts outside of the Cup Series at Pocono – one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and three in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In his lone O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start, Jones started from the pole in June 2016 but ultimately finished second to Kyle Larson under caution. His best finish in the Trucks Series came in July 2018 after starting 31st to finish second just 1.469 seconds behind Kyle Busch.

LATE MODEL AT BERLIN: Prior to heading to the Poconos, Jones will make a pit stop at Berlin Raceway in Michigan for the Money in the Bank 150 late model race on Wednesday, June 10. As the 2023 winner of the race, Jones is looking to reclaim his title after issues in last year’s event. The Money in the Bank 150 draws in some of the nation’s best Super Late Model competitors and brings Jones back to his grassroots. Fans can tune in for the race at 5:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.

ALEXANDER AT POCONO: This Sunday’s race at Pocono will mark crew chief Justin Alexander’s 15th NASCAR Cup Series race the 2.5-mile triangular oval. He earned a best finish of 10th at Pocono with Austin Dillon in July 2022 after starting 15th.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“Pocono is honestly one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. I feel like it’s somewhere where the No. 43 team has run really strong at in this NextGen car, and we’re riding a wave of momentum after our runner-up finish at Michigan. With where we’ve been running well this year and last year, I feel like it’s really going to play into our hands to have another fast Toyota Camry XSE. We’ve made up significant ground in the points standings the last few weeks, and we’re hoping to continue to do that at Pocono. This track is really a great place to have a good run and even possibly challenge for the win after how we performed last week. We have to have a good strategy and some luck on our side, but I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE

“Last week at Michigan was a big step forward for our team and company. Coming away with a second place finish, continuing our climb in the points, and showing the speed we’ve had over the last several weeks gives everyone a lot of confidence. We’ve built some really good momentum, but we also know we have to keep executing and not get comfortable. Pocono presents a completely different challenge. It’s one of the most unique tracks we go to with three very different corners, long straightaways, and a setup that requires compromise. You can’t focus on being perfect in one turn because it usually hurts you somewhere else. Our expectations are higher now because of the performance we’ve shown recently, but our approach stays the same. We have a lot of confidence going into Pocono and we hope to be able to come out on top this weekend.”

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ’S POCONO SUCCESS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson owns 38 career starts at the track known as “The Tricky Triangle.” Despite its nickname, Johnson has been victorious at Pocono Raceway three times in the Cup Series – June 2004, August 2004, and June 2013. He also owns four poles, 11 top-fives, 20 top-10s, and 743 laps led at the 2.5-mile track.

KENSETH AT POCONO: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth also has a strong record at the 2.5-mile track in Pennsylvania. He owns 40 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track where he won in August 2015. Kenseth has earned four top-fives, 15 top-10s, and led 100 laps over the course of his career.

“THE KING” WINS AT POCONO: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ambassador and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty is also a winner at Pocono. He has two victories at the track from August 1974 and August 1976. As a testament to his strong runs at Pocono, Petty also owns eight top-fives, 12 top-10s and has led 497 laps.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

CLUB APPEARANCES:

Erik Jones will visit the fan zone on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. local time for a Q&A session at the fan fair stage.

John Hunter Nemechek will visit the trackside merchandise trailer on Sunday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. local time for an autograph session.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. EDT on Amazon Prime, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.