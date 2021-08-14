Search
RCR Post Race Report – Indianapolis 150 at the Brickyard

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Team Record Seventh-Place Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Finish: 7th
Start: 8th
Points: 13th

“Today was a great day for our No. 2 team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Richard Childress Racing guys put together an awesome Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro, and we had a lot of speed throughout the entire race, but especially in the last stage. We just needed a little more longevity out of the car. I tried to baby it as much as I could and be easy on the throttle pedal, but we still lost a little bit of drive and ended up crossing the finish line in seventh. It’s a good sign that we were able to keep up with the No. 22 for a while since he ended up winning the race. Just really proud of all the hard work these guys continue to put in each and every week. We will keep building on this momentum and be in a really good spot to start the playoffs next month.” -Myatt Snider



