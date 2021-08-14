BURTON BATTLES BACK FOR TOP-10 RUN AT INDY

Harrison Burton drives through the field after early race contact

INDIANAPOLIS (August 14, 2021) – Harrison Burton (ninth) led Toyota with a top-10 finish in the Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 21 of 33 – 151.2 miles, 62 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, AJ Allmendinger*

3rd, Justin Haley*

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Noah Gragson*

9th, HARRISON BURTON

12th, DANIEL HEMRIC

18th, JAMES DAVISON

19th, TY GIBBS

28th, WILL RODGERS

29th, AUSTIN HILL

30th, KRIS WRIGHT

36th, BRANDON JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How did you make it back to the top-10 after the first lap contact?

“I don’t know. I’m just really lucky that the things that were broken – well everything is bent – but everything that was broken, we could fix and be at least halfway competitive after that. When we have a fast DEX Imaging Supra and it goes out the window on lap one, it’s frustrating, but the way our team rallied today is really commendable. I’m really proud of our guys for their attention to detail and ability to get us right so that we could finish ninth. When I was about three feet in the air – or however high I was – and you would have said I would finish ninth today, I would have taken it. Just thankful for my race team. I will have to look and see what happened to see what I could have done differently. It’s frustrating, but exciting at the same time. I’m proud of our team and ready to go to Michigan.”

