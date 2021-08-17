ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Michigan & Springfield

Friday, August 20
Track: Michigan International Speedway, 2-mile oval
Race: 14 of 20
Event: Henry Ford Health System 200 (100 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Practice/Qualifying: 4:00 p.m. ET
Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV)
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
- Thad Moffitt enters his 14th race of the ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
- Last time out at Watkins Glen International, the 20-year-old driver started 15th and finished 11th in his Clean Harbors Fusion.
- Moffitt and crew chief Derek Smith have one previous start at the 2-mile Michigan oval together. Last season they started eighth and finished ninth.
- The Ford driver has five top-fives and 10 top-10s in 13 starts with the ARCA Menards Series. He remains third in the series point standings.
Sunday, August 22
Track: Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 1-mile dirt oval
Race: 15 of 20
Event: Allen Crowe 100 (100 laps, 100 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 11:00 a.m. ET
Qualifying: 12:30 p.m. ET
Race: 2:30 p.m. ET (MAVTV)
Taylor Gray, No. 46 Ford Fusion
- After a week off, Taylor Gray will enter the ARCA Menards Series event at the Springfield Mile in the No. 46 Fusion for DGR.
- The 16-year-old driver qualified ninth and finished fourth last season at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with David Gilliland atop the pit box.
- Through 18 career races with the ARCA Menards Series, Gray has 12 top-fives and 17 top-10s with an average finish of 5.6.
- It will be the second race of the weekend for Gray and Chad Johnston after they run their second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on Friday night.