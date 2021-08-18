Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

“I’ve always ran well at Michigan. I got a pole in the trucks there, so hopefully we can get back to where we need to be this weekend to get ready for the playoffs. The track is unique, because it’s really wide and really fast. I’m looking forward to a good weekend with Nutrien Ag Solutions back on the car.”

– Jeb Burton, No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

“We’ve really been hitting our stride lately on the No. 11 team. We’ve had speed at every track lately, and that excites me going to Michigan this week. We didn’t race there with NASCAR last year, but what I’ve felt on the simulator leading up to this race makes me confident with what our team has for this weekend.”

– Justin Haley, No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

“Michigan is a very tricky race track with very high speeds. You’re always kind of right on the edge of having grip and no grip, depending on the temperature. It’s very temperature sensitive. Turns one and two are completely different than three and four, so it’s a tough track to get the setup right on. It’s hard to pass because of how high speed it is. I haven’t been there in three years, but I feel like with everything we’re learning each weekend we will have a really good No. 16 Ramco Chevy there. It’s all about going out there and hitting the strategy right, because track position is really important. I can’t wait to get there with all the momentum we have and get ready for the last handful of races before the playoffs start.”

– AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ramco Chevrolet