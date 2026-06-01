Gardner White Furniture, Elite Rewards and Black’s Tire Team Up With TRICON for Michigan

Tanner Gray to Sport New Look on No. 15 Tundra

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 1, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to announce Black’s Tire is expanding its existing slate of events with driver Tanner Gray, welcoming Gardner White Furniture and Elite Rewards as additional partners on the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Michigan International Speedway.

Gardner White Furniture & Mattress is the leader in Michigan’s mattress market, differentiating itself by offering twice the selection of other retailers, with galleries featuring more than 100 options. With locally warehoused inventory, Gardner White delivers speed, convenience, and award-winning customer service making it easier than ever to customers to find the right fit.

“It’s truly exciting to have our friends at Gardner White as primary sponsor for Michigan. Working alongside fellow family businesses that share the same commitment to quality, customer service and community impact is something we truly value,” said Ricky Benton II, VP of Purchasing, Sales & Marketing for BTS Companies.

Black’s Tire, which has operated for over 95 years, features more than 75 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia & Eastern Tennessee and remains committed to being a local, family-owned tire retailer and wholesale distributor. Black’s Tire and Gray share a rich partnership history spanning multiple truck series seasons, where the pair most recently celebrated a top-10 performance from at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joining Black’s Tire and Gardner White is Elite Rewards, a national provider of loyalty, incentive, and engagement solutions designed to help retailers drive customer retention, increase sales, and strengthen brand loyalty.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Michigan will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Saturday, June 6 at 1:30 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM and the NASCAR Racing Network.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrating 97 years of business in 2026. With more than 75 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia & Eastern Tennessee, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 15 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,200 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About Gardner White

Family-owned and operated for 114 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan’s #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 32 stores serving Michigan and beyond and parent company to GW HOME. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States, and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today and Crain’s Detroit Business. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a national provider of loyalty, incentive, and engagement solutions designed to help retailers drive customer retention, increase sales, and strengthen brand loyalty. With more than 15 years of proven success and deep expertise in the furniture and mattress industry, Elite Rewards now serves retailers across multiple verticals, including retail, appliance, surface and flooring, home improvement, and financial services. Through its philanthropic arm, Elite Cares, the company has supported more than 50 organizations and helped raise over $1.7 million for community causes. Elite’s innovative programs, advanced technology, and dedicated support teams deliver measurable results for partners of all sizes.