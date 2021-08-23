5 Preparation Tips for Your First Race

Race day is always nerve-wracking, no matter how long you’ve been doing it. But it’s even worse when you have no idea what to expect. Some may be worried about how well they’ll perform or if they’ll even be able to complete the race. But races aren’t that scary when you set the right expectations and are thoroughly prepared. There are also steps everyone should take to make sure that they’re comfortable the whole way through and don’t put their health in jeopardy. Here are a few tips for those getting ready for their first race.

Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is essential for any athlete, so you need to get as much as you can during the days leading to your event. Sleep is important as this is when your body repairs and regenerates itself. Sleep will help regulate your mood and give you that extra bolt of energy you’ll need in those final miles as well.

While your sleeping habits and schedule will be important, your sleeping environment will be too. The first thing you have to look at is your mattress. You should sleep on the best mattress if you’re serious about your health and want to facilitate recovery after long runs or training sessions. Look for a mattress that will give you the right amount of support for your needs, dissipates heat, and allows for movement isolation if you’re sleeping with someone else.

Stop Stressing About Performance

Don’t be afraid to finish last in the race. It’s your first race, after all, so you shouldn’t even think about your position. Instead, try to outdo yourself. These races attract people of all ages and fitness levels. Some people even walk most of the distance. So, if you end up in the middle or end of the pack, you’ll still be in good company.

Check the Course

You should also check the course before the event so you can get an idea of the spots that will be more demanding. You don’t have to do it on foot, you can go back to save some time and energy. This will also allow you to do some visualization, which has been shown to reduce anxiety before sporting events.

Stick to Your Regular Diet

Forget trying different performance-boosting diets or fueling strategies right now. In the week leading to your race, you should stick to simple foods you’re used to. The last thing you want is to deal with an upset stomach just before a race, so go for things that are healthy and easily digestible.

Also, watch your portions on the day before the race. Instead of gorging yourself, try to graze instead. Eating a large meal before going to sleep will disrupt it and won’t give you more energy the next day. Instead, take small meals during the day and a non-sugary snack before going to sleep if you absolutely need it. Don’t try carb-loading before the race either, as anything under 10K is unlikely to deplete your normal reserves, so go with the meals you usually have before workouts.

Lay Your Gear Out Well In Advance

Preparing your gear the day before the race will give you one less thing to worry about. It will also help you get mentally prepared. If you have your bib, fasten it in advance as it’s the only thing you’ll need to participate in the race besides your clothes and shoes.

This is all you need to know to get prepared physically and mentally for your first big race. Make your health your main priority and focus on having fun instead of where you’re going to finish.